Hobson: It's going to be a dog fight





Jonathan Vilma, a Green & White defensive co-captain, collected 30 tackles as a rookie playing in the 2004 postseason. The third-year middle linebacker is confident that this year's team will be prepared for their Wild Card battle at New England on Sunday.

New York Jets' LB Victor Hobson, 1.3

On his confidence going into this game…

We have the confidence in ourselves that we know how to play football and we're going to have play our best football if we want to compete on Sunday.

On beating them once already…

That's in the past. This is the playoffs, it's a new start. We have to focus on what we have to do for this game.

On coach Mangini mentioning Belichick's name today…

The respect is there. You can recognize a great coach and a coach that prepares his team well.

On being able to pressure Tom Brady in the last meeting…

He's definitely one of the best pressure players in the game. Even going back to when I played with him in college, we always felt confident that he would be able to deal with adversity. The main thing is trying to present different looks and not allowing him to feel comfortable. If we allow him to feel comfortable, it will be a long day.

On facing a team three times in a season…

We know it's going to be physical and we know it's going to be a dog fight. We're going to have to be prepared to execute, be physical and definitely be ready to play. Of course, we played each other and we know each other to a certain extent, but we always have to expect the unexpected.

On the Jets' defense…

We've gotten more comfortable with it as the weeks progressed, and the coachesgot more comfortable with us. That gives people a lot more freedom to do more things and give different looks.

New York Jets' WR Laveranues Coles, 1.3

On this being what he and Chad Pennington envisioned for their time in New York…

To be honest, no. We take more pride in and get more out of being able to play together. The fun we have playing the game together and the friendship that we have is the most important thing. There is a lot of emphasis in this business to win, but the performance part and the guys knowing each other and the relationships that you develop has been the most important part of our relationship.

On having a rare relationship with Chad Pennington…

It's just one of those things where we have a lot of things in common. We both like to win, we're both very competitive and we always strive to be good at what we're doing. I think that has also helped our relationship. We both understand, we have both been through quite a bit. He's dealt with it on another level, he's faced a lot of obstacles on this level that I haven't faced, but there are some things in my past that I've had to deal with. We're both people that had to be the underdog and fight our way through it.

On how his relationship with Chad Pennington developed…

I don't know. It was seven years ago when we were in camp, so I can't tell you how it happened, it's just something that happened.

On competing against Chad Pennington in bowling…

I don't think he ever came out bowling. I've bowled against everybody but Chad. Chad is a homebody, I get him out once a year and that's on my birthday.

New York Jets' DE Shaun Ellis, 1.3

On the intensity level for a playoff game…

It's increased, but we can't make the game bigger than what it is. It's the playoffs, we know we're in and we just have to go in and execute, do what we do and keep doing the things that got us here.

On knowing a team so well that it becomes a hindrance…

It can go both ways; it still comes down to execution, taking care of the football, not turning it over, limiting big plays and making big plays. Both teams will try to do that and whichever one does it best will win the game.

On what it means that the Jets have beaten New England this year…

It was a big confidence booster, but that was just one game. We split the season with them 1-1, so this is a totally different game, there is a lot more at stake. They'll be more prepared than the last game, so we have to adjust and try to take advantage of the things that we know will work.

On what makes Tom Brady a three-time Super Bowl Champion…

His poise and smartness; he doesn't make crucial mistakes in playoff games. We have to do a good job of getting to him and stopping the run.

On putting pressure on Tom Brady…

It's very vital; everybody knows Brady is very poised in the pocket, he could stay there, take the hit and throw the ball. He has a lot of confidence in his guys getting open and in his line. He does a great job of getting the ball off and making big plays.

On the aggressive game plan used in the last meeting with New England…

If you look at our game, that's how we try to play. We try to play aggressive regardless of who we face.

On what changed in the bye week…

Basically, during the bye week, we went back over all our mistakes and corrected them. We had a pow-wow to understand how teams were attacking us what we needed to do to fix the problem. We came back after the bye week and fortunately we played the Patriots and everything came together.

New York Jets' G Pete Kendall, 1.3

On the intensity this week…

This is quite a bit different than Week Nine, all the stakes have been ramped up. I think everybody understands that it's win or go home, and that's like I said, quite a bit different than Week Nine of the NFL.

On having an intimate knowledge of New England being a hindrance or an advantage…

It's probably a little bit of both. I think they understand that Eric [Mangini] hasn't suffered amnesia, so I think they understand on the other side what Eric might know. Sometimes, if you think you know too much, you really don't know enough. We've installed the preliminary part of the game plan, we'll go out and practice it today and whoever plays better on Sunday will win.

On beating New England on their home turf…

I don't know if the last game means anything. When we lost to them in Week Two, I didn't think that meant anything and when we went up there in Week 10. Again, the team that plays the best on Sunday will win the game. Whether that's us or them, I don't think the first two games have any bearing on that.

On the opportunity in front of him…

A lot has been written and a lot has been said about what last season was. We never felt like we were that same team coming into this season, so it's an interesting sub-plot or a storyline, but I don't feel like that's who we were. With that being said, we didn't start out the way we wanted to, but we've been able to string enough wins together to get to where we are and I think we're taking the approach that we don't want to be finished just yet.

On being a New England fan prior to his professional career…

I grew up there. There were some years the Patriots didn't give you many reasons to cheer, I do remember getting caught up in the '85 season in the run to the Super Bowl, the game against the Bears. Of course, it's always more fun living in an area when the home team does well.

On his friends back home being in conflict about who to cheer for…

No, unfortunately I've been wished good health more times than I want this week.

On choosing Boston College over Notre Dame to stay close to home…

That was a large factor.

On being a New England guy through and through…

There's not much debate in my house that's where I'll settle after this whole run is done. I'm hoping to get back there on a permanent basis either after this or a few more seasons, but not any time soon.

New York Jets' S Kerry Rhodes, 1.3

On the opportunity for this football team…

It's a great opportunity; we're in the tournament now, everybody is equal, everybody is 0-0 and everybody has a chance.

On beating New England on the road…

We're confident knowing that we can go in and play well. We know that we have a chance, everybody has a chance and we have a good chance to go in there and try to do something.

On the intensity rising…

The playoffs are another time of year. Everybody is banged up and everybody is feeling a little bit down, but once this time comes everybody turns it up another level. I've learned that from the best, and the best stress how important that is, so we know how important it is.

On feeling like this team was something special…

We always knew we had something special. We've worked so hard this year to get back to where we wanted to be, and that is the playoffs. Now we're here and now we can say, "The playoffs," and know that it's there in front of us and we have a good shot to do something.

On knowing New England so well…

It can be a hindrance a little bit, because we know each other so well we know the tendencies and we know what the other wants to do, but in this game it's going to be the things that are unexpected and how the team that gets hit first with adversity handles it.

On what this game will come down to…

We know each other so well that I'm sure we're both trying to do something that the other hasn't seen, so it will be a little unexpected. Like I said, the team that handles it well, gets hit first and bounces back will be the team that can pull it out.

New York Jets' CB/KR Justin Miller, 1.3

On any concerns about coach Mangini when he first arrived in New York…

No, I don't think there were any concerns. We all knew we had a job to do, regardless of who the coach is we have to go out there and execute and do what he asks us to do.

On gaining a personal connection with coach Mangini as the season went on…

We all understand what he likes and what he doesn't like, what he approves of and what he doesn't approve of. That's a part of getting a new boss and going along with the groove.

New York Jets' LB Jonathan Vilma, 1.3

On this opportunity…

I'm excited, this is my second time in three years going to the playoffs, but it doesn't stop there. We have a lot of preparing to do starting today with practice.

On coach Mangini and coach Belichick…

Who knows what goes on between him and Belichick. For us, it's us vs. New England and we know it's going to be a good game, it's going to be a tough game and we know it's not going to be an easy one.

On taking on Tom Brady…

Brady has a proven track record. We all know that he's been great, especially at home in the playoffs. He has a lot of good things going for him and it's just a matter of us going out there and playing hard.

On what makes Tom Brady so good…

His preparation and the way he approaches the game, especially in the playoffs. He knows how everything steps up a notch and of course, his level of play picks up as well. We know what to expect from him, we know he's going to come out and play well, so it's up to us to execute.

Taking on a team that has won three Super Bowls…

It's the same thing as when we played them right after the bye week. It's the same situation where they're one of the top-notch teams, they still are a top-notch team and we have to go into a hostile environment, so we're treating it the same way. It's just another game for us. Obviously, it's the playoffs and it's going to be more intense, but by no stretch of the imagination are we intimidated, because they won some Super Bowls.

Wednesday Injury Report Jets Questionable: FB B.J. Askew (foot), RB Kevan Barlow (thigh), CB David Barrett (hip), WR Laveranues Coles (jaw), CB Andre Dyson (knee), FB James Hodgins (knee), C Nick Mangold (knee), OL Brandon Moore (ankle), S Kerry Rhodes (knee) & DL Dewayne Robertson (knee)

Probable: *LB Matt Chatham (personal), *RB Cedric Houston (calf), *QB Chad Pennington (calf), *DB Eric Smith (foot) & *DE Bryan Thomas (shoulder)

Patriots Out: S Rodney Harrison (knee)

Questionable: WR Bam Childress (ankle), RB Kevin Faulk (knee), CB/S Chad Scott (back), TE Benjamin Watson (knee) & NT Vince Wilfork (ankle)

Probable: *QB Tom Brady (r shoulder), *CB Ellis Hobbs (wrist), *DL Richard Seymour (elbow) & LB Mike Vrabel (back)