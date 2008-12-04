Help Brick, Keller into a Super Bowl ... Commercial





"Here I am the biggest guy in school and I can't play a sport because I had open heart surgery." – D'Brickashaw Ferguson

*"As soon as you get to your house, you might not even make it to the couch. You might just fall down on the floor." – Dustin Keller

*Eight New York Jets told their stories. Now, fans can help turn one of them into the NFL's Super Bowl commercial at NFL.com/SuperAd.

D'Brickashaw Ferguson and Dustin Keller are featured in a head-to-head competition against their rivals from the AFC East in the NFL's "Super Ad: Believe In Now" promotion.

NFL Films traveled to NFL training camps and team facilities to capture the players' stories. Now fans will have the opportunity to hear these unique tales and get an exclusive look at some of their favorite NFL players, such as:

* D'Brickashaw Ferguson, who talks about his journey from heart surgery as a child to playing professional football.

* Dustin Keller, who describes how hard he pushed himself at his first training camp wanting to never show weakness.

Fans can visit the Jets section to also see: Ahmad Carroll, David Clowney, James Dearth, Vernon Gholston, James Ihedigbo and Wallace Wright.

Fans will vote on the 24 stories from AFC players on nfl.com/superad from Dec. 4–17. Four AFC stories, one from each division, will be selected to continue to the Championship Round where they will compete against four videos from the NFC as well as one wildcard video. The Championship Round runs from Dec. 18–Jan. 4. Fans will have 18 days to vote for their favorites with a Super Bowl appearance on the line.