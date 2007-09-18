Health Tip No. 1: Start the Day with Breakfast





By Wendy Meyer Sterling, MS, RD, CDN

Team Nutritionist, NY Jets

Do you have trouble getting in breakfast each morning? If so, you're not alone. Do any of the statements below describe how you feel about breakfast?

I'm not hungry

I'll feel too heavy

I get nauseous

My body's not used to it

No time

Just like you train your body to be stronger and faster, you'll need to train your appetite and metabolism to be ready for breakfast.

Why Breakfast?

1. Improved Energy: Start fueling yourself as soon as you wake up and you'll notice an improvement in your energy levels throughout the day.

2. Weight Management: Evidence to date suggests that eating breakfast can help with managing your weight. Whether you need to lose weight, gain weight or maintain weight, you'll be more successful if you start the day by fueling your body properly. By eating in the morning, you jump-start your metabolism into burning more calories. Eating in the morning will also prevent overeating later on in the day.

3. Satiety: Eating breakfast will help to quench hunger and can help you feel full throughout the day.

4. Increased focus: Breakfast will not only fuel your muscles but can help to fuel your brain as well. Eating in the morning can boost alertness and also your ability to focus and concentrate.

5. Improved Diet Quality: There are studies that suggest that starting the day with breakfast results in a higher-quality diet consumed throughout the day.

6. Improved Training: Fuel your muscles so they can work as efficiently as possible. Better training yields more success on the field.

Power Start Your Day