HCLTech to Supercharge Jets and Giants Fan Experiences as New Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced it has been named an Official Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium and the official digital transformation partner of the New York Jets, New York Giants and MetLife Stadium – enriching what it means to be a fan in the digital age. This supports the company's focus and new brand positioning: Supercharging ProgressTM, which was unveiled today.

The agreement with HCLTech is built on a shared vision to make MetLife Stadium the most technologically advanced venue in the U.S. while providing enhanced guest experiences from the sidelines to the stands. Through this partnership, MetLife Stadium, the Giants and Jets can benefit from HCLTech's deep experience in platform-driven business transformation, supported by market-leading capabilities to supercharge adoption of best-in-class technology advancements year-round. The new partnership will elevate and unify seamless experiences for guests both inside and outside the stadium, building deeper connections and memorable brand moments before, during and after game days through immersive, real-time digital engagement.

"Fostering digital transformation and advancement is a critical component of our mission to supercharge progress," said C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director, HCLTech. "Our partnership with MetLife Stadium, alongside the Jets and Giants, represents an incredible opportunity for HCLTech to help them reimagine fan engagement and create digital experiences on a massive scale. Taking on the role of official digital transformation partner for MetLife Stadium, we are excited to enable MetLife Stadium to execute on their mission and look forward to driving a sports and entertainment experience for the digital age."

"Creating a memorable, positive experience for everyone who comes to MetLife Stadium is a critical part of our mission," said Ron VanDeVeen, President and CEO of MetLife Stadium. "HCLTech brings a deep level of knowledge and understanding when it comes to building an effective digital experience. In selecting a technology partner, HCLTech was a clear choice for us to help MetLife Stadium stand out as a leader in fan experience well into the future."

"We are excited to welcome HCLTech as an Official Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium," said John Mara, President and CEO of the New York Giants. "Enhancing the fan experience is a top priority. Our partnership with HCLTech will allow us to further develop and leverage innovative engagement opportunities at every event."

"MetLife Stadium has been a leader in its use of technology since opening in 2010," said Hymie Elhai, President of the New York Jets. "Partnering with HCLTech affords us the opportunity to tap into the company's vast technological expertise and recreate what it means to be a fan at MetLife Stadium as we navigate through the digital age."

The sports and entertainment sectors are representative of the modern digital experience economy: multi-sensory, context-aware and with the most omnichannel-engaged and diverse consumers. Since its

first sports partnership in 2015, HCLTech has driven the digital transformation for iconic brands in soccer, ocean sailing and cricket – keeping fans at the center and bringing millions closer to the sporting organizations they love.

The U.S. contributes more than 60% to HCLTech's global revenue of $11.8 billion. This partnership will allow the company to further demonstrate its commitment to the U.S. market as a technology services and products leader with a large base of Fortune 500 companies -- and as an employer of choice, with more than 22,000 employees across the U.S.