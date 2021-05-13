HC Robert Saleh's Thoughts on the Jets' 2021 Schedule

When the Green & White dealt Darnold, they knew they'd play the Panthers in 2021. This could also be rookie QB Zach Wilson's first NFL start after being selected No. 2 overall, but Saleh said it's too early to talk about who will be starting, especially under center. They're taking it day by day.

"The plan for everyone is to get them to the level that they're all starting and to give them their best chance to compete," he said. "I always challenge anyone to talk to anybody on the 90-man roster as they're preparing for training camp to ask them if they're preparing to be a backup or a starter. I promise you they're all trying to be starters and so we're going to approach everybody on the roster to do our best to help them become what their vision is."

The Jets' off week comes in Week 6 after playing the Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London. In the first 18-week schedule (17 games) in NFL history, that's on the earlier side.

"It is tough, but we do have the Thursday night game in Week 9 [at Indianapolis], which is kind of a mini bye," Saleh said. "Once that mini bye comes off, we have a lot of back-to-back home games with no back-to-back road games. They kind of did us a favor on the back end of it to ease the pain on the early bye week."

With preseason games just three months away, the expectation is that when football comes back, so will the fans after empty stadiums in 2020.