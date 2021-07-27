HC Robert Saleh, Jets Players React to Passing of Greg Knapp

Knapp was entering his 26th NFL season as a coach, with that had stops in San Francisco, Atlanta, Oakland, Houston, Seattle and Denver. In just a few months working with the Green & White, he made an impact on his new players.

"Initially when it happened, I heard there was an accident and you hope for the best," G Greg Van Roten said. "It was very vague details as to what happened. Then I talked to coach LaFleur and he let me know he wasn't going to make it. He said that and I was so shocked and numb because Greg was a guy that you didn't have to be around him long to know he was a special person. He did have this light that he let shine that just attracted people to him.

"He's someone you can tell, just during the short time we were together during OTAs, that he never had a bad day. He wasn't someone that let circumstances dictate his attitude. I wish I had more time with him. I'm sure everybody does. It was a tragedy. I just feel terrible for his family and all his friends and loved ones. It just sucks. There's nothing you can really do or say to help it. It's just something that happens in life and it's something you have to take a positive away from or else it'll just drive you crazy otherwise."