HBO, NFL Films and Jets Announce 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets'

Show Will Debut on Tuesday, August 8 at 10 p.m. on HBO

Jul 17, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Hard-Knocks-S18-Jets-announcement-16x9_07-14-23

HBO and NFL Films are joining forces this summer for HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE NEW YORK JETS. The five-episode series debuts Tuesday, Aug. 8 (10-11 p.m. ET) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max, with additional hour-long episodes debuting subsequent Tuesdays at the same time leading up to the season finale on Sept. 5.

HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE NEW YORK JETS will mark the 18th edition of the 18-time Sports Emmy®-winning series, embedding camera crews at the Jets' training camp in Florham Park, N.J. to chronicle third-year head coach Robert Saleh preparing his team of young emerging stars and prominent veterans -- most notably, four-time NFL MVP, Aaron Rodgers, Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, and defensive All-Pros C.J. Mosley and Quinnen Williams -- for the upcoming NFL season.

"NFL Films has a long and storied relationship with the Jets, from the early days of the AFL and Joe Namath's "#1" salute after Super Bowl III, to The Sack Exchange, and the team's first appearance on Hard Knocks in the midst of back-to-back AFC Championship Game appearances," said Patrick Kelleher, Executive Producer, NFL Films. "The 2010 Jets changed the profile and the success of Hard Knocks forever. That Jets team made football fun for fans. And now we are excited for a new partnership with this iconic organization and HBO to create another chapter in both NFL and television history filled with great personalities and a roster striving to reach new heights of success."

The New York Jets were last featured on HARD KNOCKS in 2010, when former head coach Rex Ryan was at the helm. That season, the team advanced to the AFC Championship Game and the series won a Sports Emmy Award for Outstanding Edited Sports Series/Anthology. Since its debut in 2001, HARD KNOCKS has documented training camps of the Baltimore Ravens (2001), Dallas Cowboys (2002, 2008, 2021), Kansas City Chiefs (2007), Cincinnati Bengals (2009, 2013), New York Jets (2010), Miami Dolphins (2012), Atlanta Falcons (2014), Houston Texans (2015), Los Angeles Rams (2016, 2020), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017), Cleveland Browns (2018), Oakland Raiders (2019), Los Angeles Chargers (2020), and the Detroit Lions (2022).

Winner of 133 Sports Emmy® Awards, NFL Films remains a gold standard in sports television, providing unprecedented access to and legendary storytelling about the sport of professional football. NFL Films is a part of NFL Media, the owned and operated media division of the National Football League, which is comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, the NFL App, NFL.com and NFL RedZone.

HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE NEW YORK JETS will be narrated by Liev Schreiber, marking his 17th season with the show.

