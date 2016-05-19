Harris Is the Mainstay in the Middle

While Harris remains a mainstay at the Mike, the Jets will have a new opening day starter at their "Mo" position on the inside. Erin Henderson, who played in a rotation late last season with Demario Davis, moved atop the depth chart when the former singed a free agent deal with the Cleveland Browns.

"Sometimes it can be hard if you're not the starter, coming off the bench in spot roles because you're not really adjusted to the flow of the game as a starter. But he came in and we never missed a beat," Harris said of Henderson. "He made a lot of plays and he made a lot of tackles for the amount of snaps he was in there. He didn't have any mental errors, he knew what to do and he's a very physical linebacker. He comes downhill and he's a vet, he knows football, which is a huge plus."

And the Jets have high hopes for Darron Lee, a first-round pick out of Ohio State who is initially expected to back up Henderson at the "Mo" spot. While Harris — a long-time admirer of Michael Jordan — gives Lee some grief about his hoops preferences, he does like the rookie's approach to football.

"It's going good. Right now, it's the NBA playoffs and he's a huge LeBron James fan," Harris said of Lee. "We go back and forth about that, but as far as football it's good. He's a fast learner, he's very wide-eyed and he's eager to learn. And he's spent a little bit more time with the coaches, trying to make sure he's 100% with what he's doing."

In addition to the landscape change at linebacker, the Jets defensive front has undergone some alterations as well. After nose tackle Damon Harrison departed to the Giants in free agency, the Jets rebounded with a pair of quality value moves in NT Steve McLendon and DL Jarvis Jenkins.

"If you know Steve, he's always doing extra. If it's before or after the walk-throughs or lifting, he's always doing something extra to try to improve himself," Harris said. "He's a vet as well, he played a lot of ball and Jarvis is pretty much the same way. He's very athletic. They both are very athletic, they can move up front, they can play interchangeably along the defensive line, which is a huge plus for us."

Next week, the Jets will start Phase 3 of the their offseason program. The club will be permitted to have 10 OTAs over a four week-span, which means NFL rules permit teams to be on the field for 3.5 hours during those day sessions.