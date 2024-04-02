Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Haason Reddick Joins the Jets With 'a Lot Left in the Tank'

New Jersey native Haason Reddick arrived at 1 Jets Drive on Monday following two seasons with the Eagles in which he made consecutive Pro Bowl appearances and helped them reach the Super Bowl to cap the 2022 season. Despite the memories made and success he had in City of Brotherly Love, Reddick is looking forward to the next chapter in New York.

"Me personally, I feel like I have a lot left in the tank," Reddick told reporters. "If I didn't, I wouldn't be here, and that's pretty much that. I feel like when I don't have any more to give, I'll retire. Until that point, I'm going to continue to try to play my best ball. As far as the Eagles go though, it wasn't about what he has left in the tank or anything like that, it's a business, and sometimes hard decisions have to be made, even if you don't like them. I am excited about what is next."

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported the news of the trade last Friday and Reddick, 29, found out just like the fans, via X [formerly known as Twitter]. After the initial shock of the deal wore off, Reddick was excited about the fresh start.

Prior to Philadelphia, Reddick, drafted in the first round by Arizona in 2017 (No. 13), spent four years with the Cardinals (2017-20) and did a one-year stint with the Panthers in 2021.

In 2023, Reddick recorded 11 sacks, 23 QB hits, 13 tackles for loss and was named to the Pro Bowl. The year before, he delivered a career-high 16 sacks, 26 QB hits and finished fourth in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting. In addition, over the past four seasons, he has totaled 51 sacks, fourth-most in the NFL behind Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson (53), Cleveland's Myles Garrett (58) and Pittsburgh's T.J. Watt (62).

"The past few days have been crazy," Reddick said. "My phone has been ringing off the hook nonstop between family, friends and new teammates and coaches and the whole new Jets family at the end of the day. But the news itself, I was happy to hear. It is a new beginning and new chapter for me."

Part of the appeal for Reddick, that made the transition to wearing a different shade of green easier, was the potential of playing within another elite defensive unit. Under HC Robert Saleh and DC Jeff Ulbrich, the Jets' defense rotates defenders and allows them to go all-out on rushes more frequently.