Greg Van Roten: Zach Wilson Is a 'Rookie in Name Only'

That "room" of offensive linemen is peppered with youth (rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker and second-year man Mekhi Becton) and experience (in addition to GVR, OT Morgan Moses has been in the league eight seasons, and center Connor McGovern and OT George Fant six seasons each). It's the youthful talent and savvy veteran brains that have been charged with protecting and nurturing rookie QB Zach Wilson.

"I think he'll be fine," Van Roten said. "He's a rookie in name only. He prepares so well, he watches so much film. I've watched film with him and how he filters things. He's teaching me stuff about how to prepare for an opponent. Now it's up to us as a line, as a unit to block guys, give him time to let guys get open, let him make plays and not put the game solely in Zach's hands. Our job is to keep him clean and be able to run the ball to make his job easier."

GVR is the first to admit that he's taken laps around the pro football block. In Green Bay, he got to visit his first stop; later this season he'll get a shot at Jacksonville, which cut him in 2017 before he played a game for the Jags; and then there's the Panthers -- the stop before he returned to his hometown team -- Van Roten grew up on Long Island.

At Carolina, the Jets will be facing the quarterback who GVR spent time trying to protect last season. Sam Darnold was traded to the Panthers in the offseason.

"I'm excited for Sam," he said. "I want to beat him. I hope he does well, just not against us. He's in a good system for him. In Sam's first year down there I want him to do well, but not so well against us. I wish him nothing but the best.