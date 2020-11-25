Greg Van Roten: 'When We Finally Win, We Want to Get Another and Another' 

"Why would you want to be in that group?" he said. "You saw Frank [Gore] at the end of the last game saying it's not the way he wants to go out. The hunger is there, especially if you're older. I don't want to be a part of one season that is historically bad. We have six games left and we will try to win as many as we can.

"When Frank talks you listen, he's going to be in Canton and he's one of the most accomplished guys to play the game in a time where playing running back is especially brutal. He has perspective and insight you need to listen to."

Inevitably, when the talk is about a winless season the conversation turns to the prospect of having the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL draft. GVR has heard it all and wants no part of that particular conversation either.

"It doesn't matter to me," Van Roten said. "If we lose every game it's possible that I'm not here next year. Nothing in this league is guaranteed. Not the next game, the next year, or the next play. In this league, you can't concern yourself with the long term."

Several Jets players have recently discussed how the locker room has stayed positive and stayed together. It's one of the things that has impressed a veteran like Van Roten. And it's a credit to the quality of the players and coaches.