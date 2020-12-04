Greg Van Roten Praises Steadfast Offensive Line

'I’m Really Proud of How the Guys Have Stayed Together'

Dec 04, 2020 at 10:57 AM
Olivia Landis

As they prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, the Jets continue to search for their first win of the 2020 NFL season. Through all the injuries, struggles and challenges, the players in the Green & White locker room have spoken as one.

"I'm really proud of how the guys have stayed together," OL Greg Van Roten said. "When teams start losing, you start to see people splinter or go into little groups and that hasn't happened in our locker room and that's promising. Offensively, every week we get a little better. We're getting healthy and getting guys back, so we just need to continue to build on the things we've done well and correct the things we haven't. Once we can put that all together, we'll be successful."

Throughout the season, the Jets have found it difficult — especially on offensive — to put together a complete performance. Against the Dolphins last week, the Jets' offensive line was shorthanded, with starters George Fant and Alex Lewis inactive, and backup Chuma Edoga sidelined. This week, Fant and Lewis did not practice and both Pat Elflein and Connor McGovern were limited because of injuries.

The offensive line is ranked No. 27 in the league in sacks allowed per pass attempt (8.52%) Still, Van Roten believes the group has progressed.

"I think we've done well with controlling what we can control and doing our best on any given play," Van Roten said. "We've started a lot of different guys, which is typically never a good thing, but we haven't really had a big drop off from starters to guys rotating in. It speaks to the depth in our room and the quality and character of the guys we have in there."

With five games left in the season, Van Roten (6-3, 305) remains hopeful. One reason has been the play of rookie LT Mekhi Becton. 

"He is the largest person I've ever met in person," Van Roten, said joking. "His work ethic is really good for a rookie. A lot of guys come in as high draft picks and get a lot of praise and either don't know how to work or think they don't have to work as hard as everybody else. Credit to our position group room for keeping him honest and making sure he's showing up every day and working, and then credit to him for his work ethic and effort. He's been battling through some stuff as a young guy and this is the longest season of football that he's ever played in his life. I'm really happy to see how he's progressed and very excited to see where he can take his game in the next few years."

