Greg McElroy's Ready for His Moment

Dec 20, 2012 at 12:04 PM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

After hearing that his son would make his first NFL start this weekend, Dallas Cowboys Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Greg McElroy Sr. told his namesake to embrace the moment.

"He's like, 'Hey enjoy this.  You've been thinking about this since you were five-years-old.   Since you could pick up a football and hold it in your right your hand — you've been thinking about this,'" McElroy told me on "Jets Talk LIVE" this week.    "He said, 'Just enjoy it — don't make it too big.  You have nothing to lose.  Go out there and have a great time and enjoy your teammates and do the best you possibly can in order to represent Jets Nation in a positive way.'"

After leading the Jets to a Week 13 win over the Cardinals in a relief role, McElroy will take command of the Jets offense Sunday as the No. 1 Man.

"If you aren't nervous, then you're not comfortable," he said.  "If you're not a little bit nervous, if you don't have that anxiety, if you don't have that moment of just feeling like I have to go out and do it — you need that pressure.  And if you don't have that, I don't feel like I'd feel comfortable going into a game."

McElroy, who had a 27-3 starting record at Alabama while posting the highest pass completion percentage (66.3%) and lowest interception percentage (1.52) in school history, will set the bar high for himself.

"You set your own standard to how you want to play.   You set your own standard to how you expect your team to play and things like that," he said.  "Coach (Nick) Saban always preached that.  It's not about the other team — it's about the standard you set for yourself and how you want to live up to that standard.  That's always the most difficult thing.  If your expectations for yourself are higher than the other expectations, then you can't go wrong."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ron Middleton to Serve as Head Coach for the National Team at the Reese's Senior Bowl

Jets HC Robert Saleh and Lions HC Dan Campbell Elevated Staff Members as Opportunities to Expand Leadership Roles in Mobile
news

What Should Have the Jets Fired Up About the Reese's Senior Bowl?

Jets Staff Will Coach the National Team in Mobile
news

Jets Fans, Pay Close Attention to the Feb. 5 Senior Bowl

Robert Saleh & Staff Are Coaching in the Game, Which Has Produced Many Future Green & White Stars
news

Inside the Numbers | Season Wrap: Jets Special Teams

Eddy Piñeiro's 8/8 on FGs Was Perfecto; Braden Mann Had That Touchback Touch on Both Punts & KOs
news

Morgan Moses: 'Winning Is Right Around the Corner'

Veteran O-Lineman Sees Jets' Dynamic Future With HC Robert Saleh and QB Zach Wilson
news

Jets CB Brandin Echols Is Living a Childhood Dream

Sixth-Round Draft Pick Emerged as a Starter From Day 1
news

Jets O-Line Look Ahead: Slow but Sure Signs of Stability, Growth

A Return to Full Strength by Mekhi Becton Would Help Unit Continue Its Rise in the Zach Wilson Era
news

Where Are They Now: Brandon Bostick

Catch Up with the the Undrafted Player from Division II Newberry (SC) College
news

Jets Notebook | Senior Bowl Preview Edition

HC Robert Saleh Will Have Advisory Role in Mobile; Richard Todd Returns to the Sideline as Game Captain on Saturday 
news

Jets Sign S Jovante Moffatt to Reserve/Future Contract

Moffatt Spend Last Two Seasons with Browns 
news

Jets T George Fant: 'A Year I Got It All Together'

Versatile and Solid O-Lineman Protected QB Zach Wilson's Blindside After Mekhi Becton's Injury
news

Jets LG Alijah Vera-Tucker Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team 

No. 14 Overall Pick in 2021 Led Green & White with 1,026 Snaps, 16 Starts
Advertising