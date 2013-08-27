GOODSON: The Team's Been Real Supportive

On how much he was able to do at practice today…**

I was able to get out and run around a little bit, get a workout in, get back into it.

On how he found out he was going to be suspended for the first four games of the season…

We talked about it last night a little bit and I understand the suspension and I understand what I can do and what I can't do. I'm trying to work out and go to meetings and do as much as I can to get ready for the fifth game.

On if he appealed the suspension…

No.

On why he didn't appeal the suspension…

It was just something that I didn't want to do, something we talked about.

On if he thinks the suspension is fair…

I don't know. I'm not really going to get into that.

On how much he thinks he can contribute this season…

Right, like I said, I have time to work out for four weeks and go through a workout. I think guys will get tired, guys will, going through a season, your body's going to get weary and I'll be coming back fresh so I think I'll be able to contribute a lot when I get back.

On if he was seeking treatment for substance abuse…

Like I said, it was personal things for me and my family. I don't really want to get into those things here.

On how disappointed he is about the start of his Jets career…

I'm pretty disappointed in myself. Like I said, I had some things that I had to do. I'm back now and I was able to address those things and I'm a lot better.

On the night of his arrest in May…

As far as the legal issues, I really can't talk about those types of things. You've got to refer that to my attorney.

On if the arrest situation was embarrassing…

Personally? Yeah, it was kind of embarrassing.

On if he thought the Jets would release him…

Like I said, they've been really supportive, they're really supportive. I can't really say whether I was leaning one way or not. I was just trying to do the best that I could and go do what I needed to do to help myself.

On if he has been able to do anything related to football in the last four weeks…

A little bit. Not anything like I would be doing while I was here, though.

On how excited he is to be back with teammates…

Really excited, really excited. Just got to, like I said, work real hard and work for the trust of my teammates, not talk a lot or do a lot of talking. I think the proof is in your actions and if I do things I need to do, I think I'll earn the trust of my teammates back.

On if he is excited about playing in Marty Mornhinweg's offense…

Definitely, definitely.

On if he did any physical activity during his absence…

I did a little bit but like I said, nothing like what I would have done while I was here. So really I'm going to get back into working out real hard and I've got four weeks to do it.

On if four weeks is enough time to get in shape and caught up on the offense…

I think it is.

On if there was any time he doubted playing football…

No, no, like I said, I took the time to get myself right so that I could come back and be the best football player I can be.

On if he was in rehab…

Personal issues. Like I said, I'm not really going to get into those things but I was handling some stuff that I needed to handle for me.

On how often he was in contact with the team…

I didn't really talk to the team that much. Once I got back, I talked to the people that I needed to talk to upstairs, and like I said, they were really supportive.

On if he was in contact with his teammates…

No.

On what was embarrassing about the arrest…

I can't talk about the arrest.

On what was most embarrassing about the arrest…

I can't talk about it at all. All those questions have to go to my attorney.

On if he volunteered to take care of his personal issue or if he was mandated to…

I was just handling it myself, handling something I needed to do for myself and my family.

On how far in advance the Jets knew he would not be at training camp…

I'm not sure. I guess the day before training camp I talked to some people but I'm not really sure. I can't really get into that.

On where he is in learning the playbook…

Well, I was at minicamp and I ran this offense and this style of offense in Oakland last year so I kind of know the scheme of things so it won't be that hard for me to pick it up.

On what he can provide to the offense…

Spark. I think I'm really explosive, and given four weeks to prepare for something, I think I'll be pretty explosive and ready to play.

On how he is a different person now…

I just have my life in order. I was able to get my life in order and able to look at some things that I wasn't happy with with myself.

On if he was worried with how he might be received by teammates…

Right. I was a little nervous, but the guys have been ready. It was all smiles and hugs when I got back, so it's good.

On if he was able to study the playbook while absent…

No, no. But like I said, I have a pretty good grasp on the playbook being that I've been in the system. So we're just going to work real hard. But like I said, I've got four weeks to pick it up.

On if John Idzik or Rex Ryan told him that the organization will have zero tolerance…

I did talk to John and Rex and I'm not going to get into what we talked about here but I did have a conversation with them and I completely understand what the organization wants from me.

On if he is operating under the assumption that he has to be perfect…