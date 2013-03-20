Goodson Likes His Good Fit with the Jets

That year he started three games. In the first two starts, he produced back-to-back 100-yards-plus rushing games (100 yards at Tampa Bay and 120 yards the following week against Baltimore) while in the other, he had 136 yards from scrimmage, recording 81 yards receiving on eight catches at Cleveland.

Besides that stretch, Goodson hadn't seemed to get the opportunity to showcase his talent.

"You can say a lot of different things," he said of his limited roles, "but I've been fortunate enough to play with a lot of good backs on the teams that I've been on and most of them are big-money guys — Darren McFadden, DeAngelo Williams, Jonathan Stewart. So at the same time, learning from those guys, I also had to play behind them, so it was tough. But I think it's put me at a position now where I can come in and be able to make those types of plays, and be that guy or that running back, that every-down guy."

Goodson said it's yet to be determined what type of role he will have in the Jets offense, but he's encouraged with the backs already on the team's roster.

"We've got some great backs here," he said. "I know [Joe] McKnight is here, Bilal Powell. So just competition and whoever comes out, man, I think it's going to be good."

Born in Irvington, N.J., Goodson will wear jersey No. 23, vacated by Greene, and is confident his new squad will surprise people this season.