GM Mike Maccagnan: Jets Would Look at the Opportunity to Trade Down

Quarterbacks typically drive the top of the draft, but there are questions whether a passer will go in the Top 5 this April. Most pundits believe Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray and Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins are the most talented of the group and Murray seems to be gaining buzz by the day. The former Oakland A's first-round pick followed Baker Mayfield at Oklahoma and kept the Heisman in Norman, OK while displaying great accuracy with his arm and blazing speed with his feet.

Last year, Maccagnan couldn't afford to wait until April to make a move for a quarterback. Will another team feel the same way in the weeks or months ahead?

"We have charts, we have trade values. My personal opinion is if you're trying to go chase a quarterback, it's sort of whatever the market is but then some," said the Jets GM in his fifth season at the helm.

Minus a second-round pick, Maccagnan has a pair of third-rounders after sending Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans in August. He may have the option of picking a very good player at the top of the draft for a second consecutive year or moving back and acquiring more capital in a draft that has impressive depth at a number of positions. The top names being talked about at the top of the draft include Edge rushers Nick Bosa (Ohio State) and Josh Allen (Kentucky) as well as Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams.