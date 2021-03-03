GM Joe Douglas Wants Marcus Maye with Jets 'Long Term'

The Jets have 16 impending free agents other than Maye and with many holes to fill, there's been external speculation that Head Coach Robert Saleh could lobby to acquire some 49ers players with expiring contracts to help implement the new systems and culture.

"There's always comfort in familiarity," he said. "It's almost human nature to gravitate to people you've worked with and been around, but there's still a process which you go through. There's fit, value, all those different things and a lot of moving parts that go into it. While it would be great, it's not the main determining factor whether or not we could get those players into the building."

The Jets have the second-most projected cap space in the NFL, but that doesn't mean they're going to shop in a different price range than last year simply because they can. Douglas will still approach free agency in a calculated manner.

"We're better positioned than we were this time last year," he said. "Our philosophy and stance have not changed. Our goal and our plan is to be a team that really builds this through the draft and hitting on draft picks and obviously using free agency to supplement our roster. If the opportunity and the value meet, that's going to be the point where we're going to be aggressive and get someone that we feel good about helping this team not only the field, but with the culture and inside the building."