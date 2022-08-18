George Fant's Goal: 'To Be Best Right Tackle I Can Be'

In his two seasons with the Jets, Fant took 95% of the snaps in 2020 and 90% of the snaps (a career high 887) last season while allowing only 18 total pressures (1 sack) over 594 pass-blocking snaps. His pressure rate of 3.03% was the third-lowest rate in the NFL among left tackles in the 2021 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Asked about the adjustments he'll have to make switching from left to right, Fant said: "There's a lot of stuff. It's not easy to do, if that was then case everyone would do it. You have to deal with hand placement, the way you get off the ball, and the pass protection set. A lot. I've had a lot of experience with it so far, so it shouldn't be too bad." He added: "This [wide zone] scheme was built for me. Getting on the edge and running and the way we do protection, definitely good for me."

Fant, 30, said that he and Brown, soon to be 37, were in constant contact while the Jets and Brown's representatives were working through the details of his move to the East Coast.

"He brings a lot of knowledge and is still playing at a high level," Fant said. "He's a good player and it's exciting for me to be telling the younger guys what he brings to the room. We'll see it when he comes out here. I have a lot of respect for Duane, I learned a lot from him, and we've always been in touch."

Benton, who is again tasked with molding five men into a cohesive unit, said he recognizes the sensitivity to all the adjustments up front.