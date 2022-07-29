George Fant, Jets' Best Hoops Player, Is Home at Left Tackle

After Mekhi Becton, drafted as a left tackle, sustained what proved to be a season-ending knee injury in last season's opening game, Fant made the seamless shift from the right to the left side. This season, with the signing of the veteran LG Laken Tomlinson, Saleh and offensive line coach John Benton opted to shuffle the offensive line -- the two veterans on the left, the two young dudes (Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker) on the right, with Connor McGovern in the middle at center.

"He's shown a consistency and trust to do his job, which is to protect the quarterback," Saleh said on Friday, referring to Fant. "He strains play in and play out, and that's the first thing I want out of a player. He is an athlete who can do a lot of different things and all the things we want him to do. He played consistently, didn't give up much in pressure and was good in the run game. So that's what opened up the discussion this year."

In 15 games last season (all starts), Fant took 90% of the snaps on offense, 887 snaps in total -- the most of his NFL career. In that span, he allowed only 18 total pressures (1 sack) over 594 pass-blocking snaps. His pressure rate of 3.03% was the third-lowest rate in the NFL among left tackles in the 2021 season, according to Pro Football Focus.

"I think our o-line has the potential to be really, really good," offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. "It's a mixture of high draft picks, a late bloomer in Fant, who has a basketball background, veterans and free agents. George has a lot of tread on the tires in terms of playing time. We have a good blend of guys who combined and together could be really, really special."

With Becton working his way back from injury, Saleh's coaching staff kept things fluid during the offseason whenever questions arose about who would be protecting QB Zach Wilson's blind side -- Fant or Becton. Saleh put to sleep any questions earlier this week when he unequivocally said that Fant would start next to Tomlinson. Fant said that the comfort level with Tomlinson is a definite positive.