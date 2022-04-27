George Fant: 'I Want to Be Here for the Rest of My Career'

Fant left Seattle to sign a three-year contract with the Jets in free agency in April 2020. As he said, he'd like to remain a Jet for the rest of his professional career.

"We've definitely had some conversations, I know my agent has talked to the Jets," he said. "Obviously, we're not rushing now. When it happens, it happens. Right now, I'm just focused on getting to know the new guys and become a better leader and a better football player."

In 15 games last season (all starts), Fant took 90% of the snaps on offense, 887 snaps in total -- the most of his NFL career. He was a solid basketball player at Western Kentucky before switching to football as a tight end. The Seahawks worked him out at multiple positions including linebacker, defensive end, defensive tackle, tight end, and offensive tackle, and signed him after a single workout.

His strong play last season might have surprised a lot of people, but HC Robert Saleh and Fant were not among them.

"I appreciate it any time you get the head coach and the front office and the building in general complimenting you on your hard work," Fant said. "To be able to showcase your ability is always a great thing. I appreciate it. All I can do now is continue to work on my game, continue to grow and become a better player."

The addition of Tomlinson has put the Jets in good position up front as they head into draft weekend with nine selections including four in the top 38.

"Honestly, when you look on paper that line looks legit all the way across," Fant said. "When you watch the film, you know what he [Tomlinson] is about, a great player in the run and pass game. A good dude. I'm looking forward to having him on the line with us. Most definitely, this line is good enough to win. I think this line is built for what we're trying to do. To win."

And whether he's looking over his shoulder at Wilson from the left side or the right side, Fant is confident that the second-year QB is poised for a breakout season.