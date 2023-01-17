WR Garrett Wilson, CB Sauce Gardner Nominees for 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Award

Winner to Be Selected by a Fan Vote, Announced During Super Bowl Week

Jan 17, 2023 at 03:06 PM
John Pullano

Jets WR Garrett Wilson and CB Sauce Gardner have been nominated for the 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year.

Wilson and Gardner were chosen along with four other finalists, with the winner to be selected by fan vote on nfl.com/voting/rookies/rookie-of-the-year. Voting ends on Friday, Feb. 3, and the winner will be recognized during Super Bowl Week in Arizona and presented with a specially designed, Pepsi Zero Sugar-themed trophy.

Wilson won the weekly iteration of the award – the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week – four times and led all rookies with 83 receptions for 1,103 receiving yards – both also rookie franchise records.

Wilson, the No. 10 selection in April's NFL Draft from Ohio State, had at least 75 receiving yards in 8 games, most of all rookies, and 3 games with 100-plus yards including 162 yards game against Minnesota in Week 13. He had 4 games with 8 or more receptions and 4 total receiving touchdowns.

The nomination adds to a number of accolades for Gardner this past season for Gardner. Gardner won the weekly version of the award three times in addition to being named to the Pro Bowl and to the Associated Press First-Team All-Pro – the first rookie cornerback to be named to the first team since Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott in 1981.

Gardner led the NFL with 20 pass defenses, the most by a rookie since 2015, and added 2 interceptions and 75 tackles. The No. 4 selection in the draft out of Cincinnati, Gardner became the first player since 2000 to record at least one pass defensed in each of his first seven NFL games and was the top-graded defensive back by Pro Football Focus.

The Jets rookie duo combined for seven Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week Awards this season. Jets RB Breece Hall also won twice and Zonovan "Bam" Knight won in Week 14 as Jets players won the award 10 times in 18 weeks.

