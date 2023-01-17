WR Garrett Wilson, CB Sauce Gardner Nominees for 2022 Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Award

The nomination adds to a number of accolades for Gardner this past season for Gardner. Gardner won the weekly version of the award three times in addition to being named to the Pro Bowl and to the Associated Press First-Team All-Pro – the first rookie cornerback to be named to the first team since Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott in 1981.

Gardner led the NFL with 20 pass defenses, the most by a rookie since 2015, and added 2 interceptions and 75 tackles. The No. 4 selection in the draft out of Cincinnati, Gardner became the first player since 2000 to record at least one pass defensed in each of his first seven NFL games and was the top-graded defensive back by Pro Football Focus.