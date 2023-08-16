Garrett Wilson Provides a Boost to Jets Offense from Last Week to This Week

Many see the Jets sailing along Route XLVIII on into the regular season, into the playoffs and all the way to the NFL championship game. But reality can be a lot different. Things change from week to week, bumps rise and fall in the road. And the Jets have some key stretches to smooth out before Sept. 11 and beyond.

In that regard, QB Aaron Rodgers said there was one big development between the single joint practices last week and this week: "The biggest difference, going against Carolina and against Tampa, was him being on the field,"

Him in this case being Garrett Wilson, who finally got back on the field after two-plus weeks rehabbing a low ankle sprain.

"It was like the longest two weeks of my life," Wilson said after Wednesday's single joint practice against Tampa Bay at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "But I try to have the right approach from it and see the game through a different lens. I haven't really been able to sit back and watch the day-to-day stuff, so for me, those first five days when I was strictly off my feet a lot, I just wanted to watch, see how the operation was going down, see how Aaron went about things with the receiver group. And I feel it was beneficial for me."