GAMEDAY GUIDE: 9/8 Jets vs. Buccaneers

Arrive early and don't miss the all-new, special pregame festivities! Head to the gates by 12:15 p.m. to be in your seats for some exciting pregame action, including brand new player introductions, J-E-T-S chant and Aviators Drumline.

■ Come visit our parking lot bean bag toss setup underneath the flagpoles in the corner of Lot G and play a few games during your tailgate.

■ Jets Play 60 Sports Equipment Drive benefiting Up2Us:Support our new Jets Play 60 Sports Equipment Drive benefiting Up2Us by donating new and gently used athletic equipment every game between the Pepsi and MetLife Gates. Share your passion for sports and provide a great opportunity for a child to get exercise and Play 60! Up2Us is a nonprofit organization using sports to solve the critical challenges facing America's children today. For accepted items visit newyorkjets.com/community.

■ The ESPN New York 98.7FM pregame radio show with Don La Greca and Greg Buttle will be broadcasting live starting at 11 a.m. from a mobile studio located between the MetLife and Verizon Gates. Ray Lucas will join the first hour of the pregame show and Mike Westhoff will join the second hour.

■ Visit MetLife Central and enjoy our new Home Food Advantage signature items from Nonna Fusco's (Italian specialty items), Liberty Sausage (new overstuffed sandwiches), Lucky's (Asian noodles and dumplings) and Tacos Roqueros (fresh-made tacos and burritos).

■ Share your gameday Tweets using #nyjets for the chance to see yourself on the videoboards.

■ A special Kickoff Week cake made by Carlo's Bakery in Hoboken, NJ, will be displayed for all fans to see on the 100-level concourse outside of Section 134.

■ Connect to the Internet through the all-new JetsFreeWifi hotspot.

FREE AND SPECIAL OFFERS

■ Everyone will receive a special in-seat giveaway to help cheer on the Green & White during the game.

■ Jets Shop Item of the Week:All New Era Sideline Hats, $10 off! Originally $35, Sunday $25.

■ Home Food Advantage:Buy a Nona Fusco's Meatball Sub for $9 and receive a FREE bag of Lay's Chips (a $3 value).

■ Bud Light Beer Garden:Visit the Bud Light Beer Garden for $5 canned beers. You may enter, exit, and re-enter the Beer Garden through the Bud Light Gate from 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

■ MasterCard: Use your New York Jets Debit MasterCard® from Chase at the Jets Shop Flagship Store and get 15% off.

JETS FLIGHT CREW CHEERLEADERS

Meet members of the Flight Crew Cheerleaders from 11:30 a.m.–12:15 p.m. at the following locations:

■ Stop by the Jets Flagship Store to pick up the 2013 Jets Flight Crew Calendar and have it signed by members of the Flight Crew!

■ The Flight Crew Show Team will be performing at the MetLife stage

■ Bud Light gate

■ The ESPN New York 98.7FM radio tent

■ Verizon plaza

■ Toyota Coaches Club and Chase Club

JETS FEST ACTIVITIES ON THE PLAZA

■ Gen Jets Kids Zone:Calling all Jets kids! Come play on the inflatable rides, get your face painted for free, draw with sidewalk chalk, and play games while the DJ spins the latest tunes. Don't miss the juggler and balloon maker. Visit the Gen Jets Kids Zone area between the Verizon and SAP Gates. The Gen Jets Kids Zone closes 30 minutes prior to kickoff.

■ MetLife Central: Visit MetLife Central on the West Side of the stadium. Test your football skills on The Turf and high-five Snoopy! Stop by from 11:45 a.m.–12:45 p.m. to meet and greet with Jets alum Wesley Walker. The Flight Crew Show Team will be performing from 11:30–11:45 a.m.

■ Pepsi:Enjoy free Pepsi samples and show your Green & White fandom on the Pepsi green screen.

■ Bud Light:Come listen to great music by *The Replicants *at the Bud Light stage. Don't forget to stop by the Bud Light Beer Garden for $5 canned beers.

■ Verizon Corner:Stop by the Verizon Studio located on the 100-level in the Verizon Corner to learn how you can get closer to the game with the unrivaled speed of FiOS Quantium℠ and coverage of every NFL game on NFL Mobile. Get hands-on with the latest technology, enter to win official Jets gear, and Season Ticket Holders, don't forget to bring your Verizon coupon to redeem for your free Jets/Verizon T-shirt.

■ Dunkin Donuts:Enjoy Jets-themed coffee and donut samples from Dunkin Donuts on the inner-loop roadway. Spin the prize wheel for the chance to win $2 Dunkin Donuts gift cards.

■ Premio:Visit the Premio trailer on the island outside the MetLife Gate between Lots E and F for some free sampling of Premio's quality sausages.

■ Toyota:Check out the Toyota vehicle displays on the plaza.

■ Lexus: See the latest vehicles from Lexus, located on the plaza in front of the West VIP lobby.

FANS FIRST

We are always on the lookout to keep your gameday safe and tackle bad behavior but we can use your help! To report an issue anonymously on gameday, text the word JETS to 78247 or call the Jets Guest Services Hotline at 201-559-1515.

JETS APP

Make your smart phone the command center for your Jets gameday experience. Download the Free Official Mobile App of the New York Jets to experience:

■ Live in-stadium video from multiple camera angles

■ Replays of every play seconds after they happen from live camera angles in-stadium

■ Live Red Zone channel to keep up with the action from around the league

■ Real-time statistics and scores from the official NFL stats engine, head-to-head stats of the matchup, player stats, drive-by-drive stats, box score and out-of-town scores around the league

■ Plus, only at the stadium, your Jets App will have an interactive stadium map with searchable concessions stands and amenities and allow you to report any gameday issues.

NFL TICKET EXCHANGE

Need to sell tickets for a game? Buy or sell tickets at NFL Ticket Exchange powered by Ticketmaster, the official resale marketplace of the NFL. Buyers get in and sellers get paid. Visit now: http://bit.ly/1da8fjF.

PARKING LOT RECYCLING PROGRAM