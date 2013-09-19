GAMEDAY GUIDE: 9/22 Jets vs. Bills

Come visit our parking lot bean bag toss setup underneath the flagpoles in the corner of Lot G and play a few games during your tailgate.

■ Get an AUTOGRAPHED ITEM by being one of the first 25 to donate to our Jets Play 60 Sports Equipment Drive benefiting Up2Us: Support our new Jets Play 60 Sports Equipment Drive benefiting Up2Us by donating new and gently used athletic equipment every game between the Pepsi and MetLife Gates. Share your passion for sports and provide a great opportunity for a child to get exercise and Play 60! Up2Us is a nonprofit organization using sports to solve the critical challenges facing America's children today. For accepted items visit newyorkjets.com/community.

■ The ESPN New York 98.7FM pregame radio show with Don La Greca and Greg Buttle will be broadcasting live starting at 2:30 p.m. from a mobile studio located between the MetLife and Verizon Gates.

■ Visit MetLife Central and enjoy our new Home Food Advantage signature items from Nonna Fusco's (Italian specialty items), Liberty Sausage (new overstuffed sandwiches), Lucky's (Asian noodles and dumplings) and Tacos Roqueros (fresh-made tacos and burritos).

■ Share your gameday Tweets using #nyjets for the chance to see yourself on the videoboards.

■ NFL RedZone will be on in-stadium videoboards from gates open through pregame warmups.

■ Connect to the Internet through the all-new JetsFreeWifi hotspot.

FREE AND SPECIAL OFFERS

■ All fans will receive a double-sided, information-filled "cheer" card.

■ Jets Shop Item of the Week: Spend $40 and receive a free LOS JETS lanyard.

■ Home Food Advantage: Tostitos Nachos Grande, originally $10, Sunday $9.

■ Bud Light Beer Garden:Visit the Bud Light Beer Garden for $5 beers. You may enter, exit, and re-enter the Beer Garden through the Bud Light Gate from 2:25–3:55 p.m.

■ MasterCard and Chase: Use your New York Jets Debit MasterCard® from Chase at the Jets Shop Flagship Store and get 15% off.

JETS FLIGHT CREW CHEERLEADERS

Meet members of the Flight Crew Cheerleaders from 2:50–3:35 p.m. at the following locations:

■ Stop by the Jets Flagship Store to pick up the 2014 Jets Flight Crew Calendar and have it signed by members of the Flight Crew!

■ The ESPN New York 98.7FM radio tent

■ Verizon plaza

■ Toyota vehicle display

■ Toyota Coaches Club and Chase Club

JETS FEST ACTIVITIES ON THE PLAZA

■ Gen Jets Kids Zone: Calling all Jets kids! Come play on the inflatable rides, get your face painted for free, draw with sidewalk chalk, watch the juggler, and play games while the DJ spins the latest tunes. Visit the Gen Jets Kids Zone area between the Verizon and SAP Gates. The Gen Jets Kids Zone closes 30 minutes prior to kickoff.

■ MetLife Central: Visit MetLife Central on the West Side of the stadium. Test your football skills on The Turf and high-five Snoopy! Stop by from 3–4 p.m. to meet and greet with Jets great Joe Klecko.

■ Bud Light: Come listen to great music by *Nine Deeez Nite *at the Bud Light Beer Garden and enjoy $5 beers. Plus, listen to ESPN Radio Deportes live from the Bud Light stage and watch a special performance by cultural dancers.

■ Verizon Corner:Stop by the Verizon Studio located on the 100-level in the Verizon Corner to learn how you can get closer to the game with the unrivaled speed of FiOS Quantium℠ and coverage of every NFL game on NFL Mobile. Get hands-on with the latest technology, enter to win official Jets gear, and Season Ticket Holders, don't forget to bring your Verizon coupon to redeem for your free Jets/Verizon T-shirt.

■ Premio: Come watch the Premio sausage eating contest between the MetLife and Verizon Gates. Enjoy live music, giveaways and free samples of Premio's quality sausages.

■ Toyota: Check out the Toyota vehicle displays on the plaza.

■ Lexus: See the latest vehicles from Lexus, located on the plaza in front of the West VIP lobby.

■ Papa John's: Be sure to pick up a Papa John's pizza coupon as you leave the game.

FANS FIRST

We are always on the lookout to keep your gameday safe and tackle bad behavior but we can use your help! To report an issue anonymously on gameday, text the word JETS to 78247 or call the Jets Guest Services Hotline at 201-559-1515.

JETS APP

Make your smart phone the command center for your Jets gameday experience. Download the Free Official Mobile App of the New York Jets to experience:

■ Live in-stadium video from multiple camera angles

■ Replays of every play seconds after it happens from live camera angles in-stadium

■ Live Red Zone channel to keep up with the action from around the league

■ Real-time statistics and scores from the official NFL stats engine, head-to-head stats of the matchup, player stats, drive-by-drive stats, box score and out-of-town scores around the league

Plus, only at the stadium, your Jets App will have an interactive stadium map with searchable concessions stands and amenities and allow you to report any gameday issues.