GAMEDAY GUIDE: 12/23 Jets vs. Chargers

Happy Holidays and welcome to the last home game of the 2012 season as the Green & White take on the Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Here are a few details that you should know:

■* *This Sunday afternoon's game is the eighth regular-season home game. Please be sure to bring Chargers Game 8 parking pass and tickets.

■ Parking lots open at 8 a.m.

■ Will Call opens at 10 a.m. General Will Call is located at MetLife South Will Call and Suite Will Call is located to the right of General Will Call, at the trailer adjacent to the Club/Suite entrance lane.

■ Stadium gates open at 11 a.m.

■ As a reminder, there is a fan walkway between the Pepsi and Bud Light Gates allowing access all the way around the exterior of the stadium. Note that your ticket allows access to any stadium gate for entry.

■ Player warmups start at about 12 p.m.

■ Be at the gates by 12:15 p.m. to be in your seats for some exciting pregame action, including player introductions and the National Anthem performed by Morgan Littman.

■ Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

■ Halftime features the Jet Flight Crew Holiday Spectacular.

If you have any questions on gameday, please call a Jets representative at 800-469-JETS (5387).

Coat Drive

The New York Jets in conjunction with A-1 First Class Moving and Storage will hold their annual coat drive to benefit Jersey Cares prior to the game. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used coats that will be collected at all gates upon entering the stadium.

Early Bird Offers

$1 Thumann's Stadium Dogs: Don't miss out on $1 Thumann's Stadium Dogs available until 12:30 p.m. at all Thumann's Stadium Dog locations while supplies last.

FREE Hot Chocolate: Be one of the first 2,500 fans through the MetLife or Pepsi Gate and you'll receive a free hot chocolate. Or come sample Dunkin Donuts holiday products on the roadway outside of the gates between Pepsi and MetLife Gates from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free sampling includes 4 oz. hot chocolate and white chocolate lattes. Stop by and enjoy!

Jets Uncorked Wine

In the spirit of the holidays, enjoy 20% off all online Jets Uncorked and Uncorked wine purchases through Jan. 2, excluding gift packages. Use holiday discount code: HOLIDAY12. Visit girardwinery.com/uncorked.

Fans First

Our goal every game is to ensure you have an enjoyable and unforgettable gameday experience as well as a safe one. We are always on the lookout to keep your gameday safe and tackle bad behavior but we can use your help! To report an issue anonymously on gameday, text the word JETSto78247or call the Jets Guest Services Hotline at 201-559-1515.

One Car, One Spot Parking Policy

Tailgating is an exciting ritual on gameday and is permitted provided guests tailgate in the same space occupied by their vehicle. Please be courteous to your fellow fans — open parking spaces should not be used for tailgating. This season MetLife Stadium and the Jets will be actively monitoring all lots with additional security and patrols in bright green vests enforcing the One Car, One Spot policy.

Official Jets App

Take your gameday to the next level and download the official Jets App on your mobile phone for free! Get special offers on gameday as well as replays, roster and stats plus maps of the stadium and ability to report an issue. Visit newyorkjets.com/app to download.

NFL Ticket Exchange

When you sell tickets on NFL Ticket Exchange or forward them using Jets Account Manager, the original barcodes are canceled and new ones are issued immediately so there's only one set of valid tickets available at a time. If someone tries to get in using the original tickets with canceled barcodes, we'll flag your account and may suspend your selling and forwarding privileges while we investigate.

This is part of our aggressive efforts to protect season ticket holders and other Jets fans from ticket fraud and provide a great gameday experience. Please don't try to use your tickets or give them to friends or family after you've sold or forwarded them, and destroy them to make sure they don't get lost or stolen.

Remember: Once you sell or forward, shred 'em and forget 'em! For more information click here.

Take the Train to the Game

Whether you're coming from NYC, New Jersey, Rockland, Westchester, Long Island or even Connecticut, simply take transit to NYC Penn Station (transfer at Secaucus), Secaucus Junction or Hoboken Terminal. From these locations, connect to the Meadowlands Rail Line. The train station is located at the Train Gate, just steps from the stadium. Click here for more information.

There are three trains from NYC Penn Station in the first 15 minutes of each hour to Secaucus Junction. If you miss the trains in the first 15 minutes of the hour, the next train will typically not be available for 45 minutes, which is the start of the next hour. The Hoboken train runs about every 10 minutes to the stadium. PATH trains at 34th Street–Herald Square run about every 10 minutes from 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., then about every 20 minutes in the evening.

Note that the NJ Transit Schedule is subject to change. For more information click here.

Take the Bus to the Game

Another popular option is the Coach USA Bus Service, which offers the No. 351 direct bus service from the Port Authority Bus Terminal to the MetLife Sports Complex for all Jets home games. The 351 bus service will begin at 10:00 a.m. and will continue to run until 1:30 p.m. from Gate 207. The 351 bus line will be operational for 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game. Dropoff and pickup at the stadium is located near Parking Lot K, same as the 2011 season. A roundtrip ticket costs $10 and a one-way ticket is $5 (exact change is required).

For more information click hereor call (800) 877-1888, Ext. 3.

Or park remotely

Need a place to park and don't have a season parking pass? Two popular independently run parking alternatives are Secaucus Park & Ride and Murray Hill Parkway. Secaucus Park and Ride is located at 675 New County Rd. at Seaview Drive in Secaucus and costs $20 on Sunday, $28 on weeknights and $165 for 8 game passes — park your car, then hop on the NJ Transit train. Or use Murray Hill Parkway's satellite parking, off of Paterson Plank Road and Union Avenue in East Rutherford. The parking lot opens four hours prior to kickoff and closes one hour after the game ends and costs $35/game, which includes parking and transportation. Tailgating is permitted. The bus drop-off/pickup location on the MetLife Sports Complex is located in Lot G near the Pepsi Gate. Click here for more information on both options.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN THE PLAZA

Don't forget, if you ever have a question, concern or comment about anything related to your game experience, look for a member of METLIFE STADIUM GUEST SERVICES or NEW YORK JETS CUSTOMER SERVICE who can either assist you on the spot or help you find someone who can.

Leave plenty of time to get to the game and explore the Plaza, which opens at 11 a.m.

MetLife Central: Visit MetLife Central on the West Side of the stadium located directly inside the MetLife Gate. Before heading to the stadium, visit visit metlifecentral.com and sign up for the MetLife Countdown Card or simply download MetLife Pocket Pass app for Android and iPhone. If you forget to download before coming to the stadium, no worries, just pick up your card on site. With the MetLife Countdown Card or Pocket Pass, you will have an all-access pass to MetLife Central on gameday! Test your football skills on The Turf, win once-in-a-lifetime prizes, meet Jets alumni, high-five Snoopy and more!

Be sure to visit MetLife Central so you don't miss out on all these exciting experiences!

Verizon Corner: Visit the Verizon Studio located on the 100 level concourse in the Verizon Cornerstone to experience the latest devices and technology from Verizon. Enter for a chance to win amazing Jets prizes and don't forget to follow the Jets with FiOS Internet and NFL Mobile. Don't miss the Flight Crew Dance Team from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the Verizon Stage. Only from Verizon!

Bud Light: Come listen to great music by the band *Under Pressure *from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Bud Light stage. Don't forget to stop by the Bud Light Beer Garden, where the first 500 fans will receive a Thumann's Stadium Dog.

Broadcasting: Come listen to the ESPN New York 98.7 FM pregame radio show with Don LaGreca and Greg Buttle beginning at 11 a.m. at the stage located between the MetLife and Verizon Gates.

Flight Crew: Check out the Flight Crew Cheerleaders from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the Bud Light Beer Garden, the ESPN New York 98.7 FM radio tent outside the West VIP club entrance, the Toyota vehicle display near the MetLife Central Plaza on the west side of stadium, and the Kumho Tires trailer outside the Verizon gate, and see the Show Team perform at the Verizon stage. Also, be sure to stop by the Jets Shop Flagship Store to pick up the 2013 Jets Flight Crew Calendar and have it signed by members of the Flight Crew!

Jets Gear:Get the all new Nike jerseys and New Era caps at the Jets Shop Flagship Store adjacent to MetLife Central. The Jets Shop Item of the Week is $5 off all caps.

Food Truck City: Visit Food Truck City located inside the plaza between the Verizon and SAP/Train Gates. Check out a variety of foods from Mexicue and Nuchas Empanadas.

Home Food Advantage: This week's Home Food Advantage Items of the Week are the pastrami deli sandwich and the beef deli sandwich with chips, originally $14, Sunday $12. Located at all deli stands.

Toyota: Check out the Toyota vehicle displays on the plaza around the stadium for information on the vehicles displayed and opportunities for free merchandise. Don't miss the Flight Crew Cheerleaders from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the display near the MetLife Central Plaza on the west side of the stadium. Toyota is the official vehicle of the New York Jets.

MasterCard: Calling all MasterCard cardholders. Take advantage of the MasterCard Meal Deal at all Jets home games this year. Use your MasterCard at any Franks stands to buy one hot dog and a bag of Lay's chips and receive a free souvenir cup of any Pepsi product. Use your New York Jets Debit MasterCard® from Chase at the Jets Shop Flagship Store and get 15% off. Visit a local Chase branch to get your New York Jets Debit Card.

Lexus: See the latest vehicles from Lexus, located on the plaza in front of the West VIP lobby, and learn more about the official luxury vehicle of the New York Jets.

Super Bowl XLVIII: Look for members of the Super Bowl Host Committee in the parking lots who will be searching for volunteers for MetLife Stadium's hosting of the 2014 Super Bowl! To read more on the big game, visit nynjsuperbowl.com.

Tailgaters: Grill out with Weber/Lobel's as they make sandwiches to your liking near the Verizon Gate.

Kumho Tires: Come check out the Kumho Tires outside the gates in between the MetLife and Verizon Gates for fun games and great giveaways.