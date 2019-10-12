Game Preview: Sam Darnold Leads Jets Into the Second Quarter vs. Cowboys 

Le'Veon Bell could benefit greatly from Darnold's emergence. Bell, who has totaled 372 yards on his 98 offensive touches, has been the primary focus of each Jets' opponent as they have crowded the box. If the Jets can connect on some balls down the field, Bell will have more room to maneuver.

"We can't expect Sam just to go out there and be Superman," Bell said. "We know he's a great player and he can make a lot of plays but guys still got to do their jobs.

"We still have to protect him, still have to make plays for him. We have to make sure we get all the calls in," he continued. "Everybody's got to line up and make his job easier, so he doesn't have to get too much. He has to shake off a little rust, you know?"

After a year off, Bell has not shown any rust to date. He'll take aim at a Dallas defense that is yielding 4.4 yards per carry and surrendered four rush touchdowns to Packers RB Aaron Jones in a 34-24 loss last week to Green Bay. Regardless of whether it's Darnold through the air or Bell on foot, the Jets have to avoid third-and-long situations that has plagued the club all year. The Cowboys also can provide the heat off the edge with Robert Quinn (3.0 sacks) and Demarcus Lawrence (2.5 sacks).

"They're a good team. They fly around, they have a lot of good players and they utilize the linebackers and the secondary," Thomas said of a group whose leading tacklers are 'backers Jaylon Smith (45) and Leighton Vander Esch (41). "There are some things we think we can take advantage of, but we have to come together as a group on our side of the ball and convert."

The Jets defense will be try to put together a complete performance against a Cowboys offense ⁠— led by the trio of RB Ezekiel Elliott, QB Dak Prescott and WR Amari Cooper ⁠— ranked No. 1 overall (452.8 Yds/G) and tied for ninth in scoring (26.2 Pts/G). Darnold has talked of going on a run, but the Jets will need to scratch and crawl for a first victory.