Game Preview: Jets Turn to Luke Falk as Early Season's Bumpy Road Reaches New England

Two years ago, Darnold led the USC Trojans to Pullman, WA for a Top-25 matchup against Falk's Washington State Cougars. Both teams entered 4-0, but the Trojans were a 6-point favorite. Falk, a fifth-year senior at the time, outdueled Darnold while connecting on 34-of-51 passes for 340 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Darnold finished with a career-low 164 passing yards and the Cougars scored a 30-27 triumph over their Pac 12 rival.

"Luke's a great player," Darnold said this week. "He actually beat me in college, which I'm still pissed about, and he lets me know every now and then."

But beating perhaps the greatest quarterback of all time and one of the NFL's legendary dynasties in Falk's first NFL start would be another thing altogether. The Patriots are still as explosive as ever on offense, but their defense is stifling and Bill Belichick will make it challenging for Falk.

The 6'4", 215-pound Falk completed 80% of his passes in a mop-up role Monday and the former Titans' sixth-round pick gained experience in Adam Gase's system last season in Miami.

"He knows the offense, he trusts the guys around him," said Gase. "He just works to do his job, he does a good job of communicating everything. He's very quick on his feet, he's very smart. He got to some checks in this last game where I don't know if any of us really expected that to happen and him to be that aggressive when he got in the game."

The lack of quarterback continuity hasn't helped the Jets early, but nobody at One Jets Drive is looking for excuses. The blocking needs to improve and it would go a long way if the Green & White could establish a rhythm in the first quarter. Even though scoring has been elusive, there have been positive signs including Crowder's 18 catches in two games and RB Le'Veon Bell has been the team's best player to date, rushing 38 times for 128 yards and adding 16 receptions for 93 yards. Falk was able to get Robby Anderson going late against Cleveland as the pair hooked up four times for 81 yards. Even minus their top two quarterbacks, TE Chris Herndon (suspension) and WR Quincy Enunwa (neck/IR) and possibly Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/knee), the Jets remain confident they can move the football against one of the league's top units.