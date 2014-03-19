G Willie Colon Re-Signs with Jets

Making that nugget even more impressive though is the fact that Colon ruptured his right biceps muscle in that season finale against the Dolphins. It was the fourth consecutive season that he found himself injured in December, having been designated to IR in 2010, '11 and '12 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. As such, he felt that the Jets and many other teams wanted to let him "go through the rehab process" before negotiating a deal.

"The reality of it is getting hurt four times in a row so to speak, doesn't make you the most attractive guy on the market," Colon said, "but a lot of teams respected me, respected the way I play, love what I bring to the table. They know how tough I am, they know I'm a brawler.

"I feel great," he added. "I feel real good. Rehab's going really well and all arrows are pointing up, so it's a matter of just getting back."

Colon has started every game he's played in (78) during his eight-year NFL career since being selected by the Steelers in the fourth round of the '06 draft and has a ring from Super Bowl XLIII for his efforts.

Of course, he will no longer be the only Super Bowl champion on the right side of the Jets' offensive line after the Jets signed RT Breno Giacomini, the Seattle Seahawks' unrestricted free agent right, to replace Austin Howard.

"Obviously it's sad that we lost Austin, I think he and I had a great rapport on the right side and we played well together, but I'm excited to meet the new guy we got," Colon said. "From what I hear, he's a bruiser just like me so it's going to be exciting."

I wanna thank Jet nation for keeping me in there hearts and prayers thru this process so blessed to be back home. #NYJets — Willie Colon (@willcolon66) March 19, 2014

The return of Colon means Giacomini will be the only new face among the five offensive line starters for the Jets next season. T D'Brickashaw Ferguson and C Nick Mangold will enter their ninth seasons at their respective positions, while last year's third-round pick G Brian Winters will return for his sophomore season in the NFL.

Before too long, it will once again be time to get back to the grind, but for now, Willie Colon is simply happy to be a Jet.