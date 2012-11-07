G Hayworth Hicks Signed to Active Roster

The New York Jets have signed guard Hayworth Hicks from the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. The announcement was made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum. Hicks (6'3", 336) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Indianapolis on April 30. He was waived following the preseason on Aug. 31 before signing with the Colts practice squad the next day. Hicks played in 36 games (24 starts) during his career at Iowa State and was presented with the Arthur Floyd Scott Award as the Cyclones' most outstanding offensive lineman as a redshirt senior.