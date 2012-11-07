G Hayworth Hicks Signed to Active Roster

The New York Jets have signed guard Hayworth Hicks from the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. The announcement was made by general manager Mike Tannenbaum. Hicks (6'3", 336) entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Indianapolis on April 30. He was waived following the preseason on Aug. 31 before signing with the Colts practice squad the next day. Hicks played in 36 games (24 starts) during his career at Iowa State and was presented with the Arthur Floyd Scott Award as the Cyclones' most outstanding offensive lineman as a redshirt senior.
Jets-Dolphins 3 Takeaways | Green & White Come Up Short After Hot Start
QB Zach Wilson and WR Braxton Berrios Score on the Ground; Rookie CB Brandin Echols Has Pick-Six in 31-24 Defeat
Robert Saleh: Jets' 'Vibe Was Good' at Half but 'It Just Didn't Come to Fruition'
Coach Is 'Proud of the Guys' but They Have Much to Learn from Miami Loss About 'December Football'
These Jets Seek to Be Difference Makers in Annual Trip to Miami
Get a Number of Injured Players Back to play Dolphins; George Fant, Ty Johnson, Shaq Lawson Inactive
Jets-Dolphins Game Preview | 'December Football is Different'
Rookie QB Zach Wilson: Dolphins Defense Will Be 'an Awesome Challenge'
5 to Watch When Jets Head South for Their Rematch with Dolphins
RB Michael Carter, CB Michael Carter II Return to the Lineup to Do Battle at Hard Rock Stadium
Through 13 Games, Which Jets Player Has Surprised You the Most?
LT George Fant, LB Quincy Williams and RB Michael Carter Have Been Bright Spots for Green & White in 2021 Season
Zach Wilson's Miami Plan: Handle Dolphins' 'Chaos,' Play Loose, Throw It Around
Jets QB 'Excited for the Challenge' of the Last Four Games of His Rookie Campaign
3 Things to Know | Jets at Dolphins
AFC East Opponents Met in Week 11; Both Teams Dealing With Potential Lineup Changes
Jets Activate RB Michael Carter, TE Tyler Kroft, DE Bryce Huff and OL Chuma Edoga Off Injured Reserve
Green & White Elevate TE Dan Brown, WR Vyncint Smith, DE Ronnie Blair; Release OL Isaiah Williams
Inside the Numbers | Viewing Jets Rookies' Snaps as Building Blocks
Robert Saleh: 'We Want More Wins ... but the Growth Is Definitely There'
Notebook | Jets RB Michael Carter Expected to Have 'Significant Role' vs. Dolphins
OC Mike LaFleur on QB Zach Wilson's Eyes; Eddy Piñeiro Grateful for His Opportunity