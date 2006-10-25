Frye: It Hasn't Gone As Planned

Frye has thrown for 1,188 yards and six touchdowns so far this season





It is transition time for Charlie Frye as the second-year Browns passer practiced for the first time Wednesday under new offensive coordinator Jeff Davidson. Frye, who is averaging 33.5 pass attempts per game and has been victimized by 10 interceptions, is an Akron product who played in the Mid-American Conference (MAC). That is common in today's NFL as Frye followed Marshall's Chad Pennington (New York Jets), the Thundering Herd's Bryon Leftwich (Jacksonville Jaguars) and Miami of Ohio's Ben Roethlisberger (Pittsburgh Steelers) to the pro level.

"He's a different personality. He was our offensive line coach, so he's real familiar with the protections and the run blocking schemes," Frye said of Davidson. "I just get the feeling that he has a good understanding of the offense that was run up there in New England. I know he had a say in some of the plays being called up there so he gets a lot of respect from a lot of players on the team."

Read below for Frye's complete transcript

Cleveland Browns' QB Charlie Frye, 10.25

On switching offensive coordinators…

It's been a different week, we switched coordinators, promoted Jeff Davidson, and he's in charge of the offense now. It's going to be pretty much the same, but it's obviously a different philosophy because a different guy is running it, so there are some new things, especially for a young guy like myself. Coach Carthon was the only the guy that I've known as a coordinator so it's new for me and its just been a different week and we're just trying to keep things as normal as we can throughout our preparation.

On a change like that falling on the shoulders of the players…

We're the ones out there performing on the field, so we have to take some of the responsibility. You don't want to ever put the blame on just one person. This is a team game, a team sport and everybody is held accountable for their performance on the field or to their coaching. It's more of a group thing then just one guy.

On being upset to see Carthon go…

It's out of my hands, my opinion doesn't matter. It's a decision that was made and we're going to rally behind Coach Davidson and go out and play for him.

On Coach Davidson…

He's a different personality. He was our offensive line coach, so he's real familiar with the protections and the run blocking schemes. I just get the feeling that he has good understanding of the offense that was run up there in New England. I know he had a say in some of the plays being called up there so he gets a lot of respect from a lot of players on the team.

On staying consistent through a change of offensive coordinators…

You just have to approach it like business as usual. Guys look at the quarterback position as a leadership position and if they see me tilting one way or another, it might affect them. I'm just trying to stay strong and go out there with a business as usual attitude.

On Kellen Winslow…

Kellen has had a long road to where he's at right now. He sat out for two years with injuries and had a long road to recovery. The way he's playing right now, you wouldn't even notice it. He's a hard worker, he loves the game, he studies the game and he goes out there on Sunday with a 'you can't cover me' attitude. That's what we like about him so much. The intensity that he brings and just the way he plays the game.

On being happy for Winslow…

Yeah, I'm real happy for him. I saw all the work that he did last winter; I was with him almost every day. The first time he took the field in the preseason was an awesome experience; just to see a guy work that hard and actually let it pay off and the organization feels the same way. Everybody in the locker room and all the coaches know what he has done to get back on that field, so they have a lot of respect for him.

On the attitude in the Cleveland area…

It hasn't gone as planned, but the city is a big Cleveland Browns fan; we have a lot of fans. They support us, they've supported us throughout our 1-5 start and they'll be out there this week at the game supporting us. Hopefully, we can get this thing turned around for them because we know how much football means to the people of Cleveland, especially the Dawg Pound and everything. We're going to go out there and try to turn it around for them.

On being 1-5…

In this game, it's just one or two plays that if you could change the result of just a couple plays throughout the game, it may change the outcome of the game. I thought there were a couple of games that we definitely had the opportunity to win. The first game against New Orleans, we were driving in the final two minutes and threw an interception on a ball that was tipped up in the air, if that's completed then who knows what happens. The Baltimore game, we had an opportunity to win that one. We've been right there at the end of the games, we just haven't been able to finish opponents or get the last drive in.

On teams have success running against the Jets…

It's the first year running that 3-4 defense, it's kind of the situation we were in last year. I know there are some growing pains, guys are still learning how to play that 3-4 defense instead of the 4-3, and it's a lot different. I just see them trying to figure themselves out as far as the scheme and everything of the 3-4.

On the season wearing on Coach Crennel…

Coach Crennel is always upbeat. Whether he's hurting or not, he never lets the team know. It hasn't affected him. He's still coming in with a smile and the attitude that we're going to win, so he is always upbeat.

On adding pressure when the coach has a relationship with the opposing coach…