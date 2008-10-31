Friday Player Interviews





Transcripts of selected interviews with Jets players during locker room media availability after Friday's midday practice:

T DAMIEN WOODY

On if he feels up to speed with everything he needs to know for the week…

I feel pretty good, but I still have some time before kickoff. I am going to be at it right until kickoff making sure I have everything down and so the preparation is definitely not over right now.

On if there is anything he is willing to share…

I would just keep it private. It's a family matter. It just feels good to be back, it's a big game, it's a division game. I want to do whatever I can to help the team get a huge divisional win.

On how important it is to get the running game going…

Definitely, every time I have played in Buffalo elements have always been a factor and I am sure it's going to be a factor. That is one thing we always want to establish is the running game because it sets up other aspects of our offense.

Especially this time of year, you want to get the running game going. You definitely want that to be something that you can lean heavily on so we definitely want to be able to run the ball this week because they have a real aggressive front. They like to fly around so we want to run the ball to try and slow down the pass rush.

CB DARRELLE REVIS

On Bills WR Lee Evans…

He's the same guy that we played against last year. This year they are getting him more in the offense. He is their playmaker. He is their deep-threat guy. You have to stay over top of him. He has [three] touchdowns. He is very fast. He does a lot of double moves. He takes a lot of people out on that so you have to stay on top of him.

On the Jets-Bills rivalry…

I don't know. Jets and Bills games are always tough wins. This is another game for us. We are not going to focus on one person. We are going to focus on the whole offense. As a defense we are going to try and go out there to make turnovers and plays.

On turnovers…

The last three weeks we haven't had a lot of turnovers. This week we got back into that. Coach has stressed it a lot. We are going to try and get out there and get a lot of sacks, fumbles and interceptions.

On if there is danger in being too aggressive…