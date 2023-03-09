Free Agency Landscape | Jets Could Go Bargain Shopping on Offense

Wide Receiver/Tight End Almost all the Jets starters return at wide receiver and tight end. WRs Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore are under contract and so are TEs Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah.

Allen Lazard (Packers) – Lazard is a big-bodied receiver and a good run blocker, who played under Jets new OC Nathaniel Hackett. He was the No. 6 run blocker among wide receivers who took at least 300 snaps in 2020, according to PFF. The Iowa State product is coming off a career high 60 receptions and 788 yards. He also had 6 touchdowns last season.

Mecole Hardman (Chiefs) – If the Jets want to add elite speed and versatility, Hardman fits the bill. Hardman's 4.33 40-yard dash at the 2019 Combine was tied for the second fastest among wide receivers. He also offers special teams value and has 2 return touchdowns in his career (one punt, one kick). He's coming off a pelvic injury and was limited to 8 games in 2022.

Josh Oliver (Ravens) – The tight end market is led by Dalton Schultz and Mike Gesicki, who each played under the franchise tag last season and with the way the Jets' TE room is structured, they figure to land elsewhere. Oliver is known for his run blocking. His 74 run blocking grade on PFF ranked No. 2 among all tight ends who took at least 20% of the snaps. Another blocking option is Marcedes Lewis, who ranked No. 7. He played under Hackett in Green Bay from 2019-21.

Running Back The Jets have many talented horses in the stable, headlined by the return of second-year player Breece Hall. Douglas said the goal is to have Hall, who is recovering from a torn ACL, ready for the season opener in September. Michael Carter and Zonovan "Bam" Knight are under contract and return after carrying the load after Hall's injury.

D'Ernest Johnson (Browns) – Johnson has averaged 5.2 yards per carry in his four-year career but has eclipsed more than 35 carries once. In 2021 he had 100 carries for 534 yards and 3 scores. There's a lot of tread remaining on the tire and his best ball could be in front of him.