Frank Pollack: Jets' O-Line 'Absolutely' Needs to Improve

The Jets' offense has been inconsistent for most of the season, with one of the biggest areas of concern being the offensive line. Through eight weeks, the line up front has allowed 34 sacks and currently ranks 32nd in the league in sacks per pass attempt.

"I don't know if you could say it's just one reason. For whatever reason it is, we're not executing or producing at the level that we expect from ourselves," said Jets' offensive line coach Frank Pollack. "We have to continue to grind every day and focus on the little details and keep getting better."

Like other areas of the team, the O-line has had its fair share of ups and downs in the injury department, resulting in numerous lineup changes. Left tackle Kelvin Beachum has missed two games since suffering an ankle injury against the Cowboys, and most recently, center Ryan Kalil was unable to finish against the Jaguars with knee and elbow injuries. In the Green and White's last matchup in Jacksonville, only two of the five starters from the first game of the season finished the contest (G Brian Winters, T Brandon Shell), making it difficult to find consistency.