Frank Gore: 'My Goal Is to Show the Young Guys What it Takes to Be Successful in the NFL'

Few NFL players like to be tagged with the label "mentor." It usually means one thing: You're nearing the end of your career and we only want to pick your brain.

For Jets running back and future Hall of Famer Frank Gore, 37, that's just fine. He may have been drafted, in 2005, when many of his teammates were still toddlers, but he seldom sees it that way. Instead Gore has embraced and celebrated his role as a mentor, bulldozing Father Time the same way he has bulldozed untold numbers of defenders.

"That's why I'm playing the game still," Gore told the Inside the Jets podcast. "My goal is to show the young guys what it takes to be successful in the NFL. If they can see me working hard every day, they have no other choice than to follow. I'm going to keep working and keep fighting."

Before Sunday's game at the Kansas City Chiefs, Gore leads the Jets with 310 rushing yards; he has also picked up 17 first downs in his first season with the Green & White. In his storied career, which started in San Francisco with a detour to Buffalo before he signed with the Jets as a free agent, Gore is third on the career rushing list (behind Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton) and is also third among running backs in games played in the NFL (behind Lorenzo Neal and Tony Richardson; both of whom also played for the Jets).

In the Week 7 loss to the Bills, Gore led the Jets' rushing attack with 11 carries for 60 yards, a 5.5 yard per carry average. After setting the tone early as the Jets put together a strong first half, Gore took on a secondary role as rookie La'Mical Perine took the lion's share of the carries. Perine scored his first NFL touchdown on a nifty run.

But in "The World According to Gore," last week might as well be last year. What matters is what young players like Perine do next. Next practice. Next game. Next practice. Next game. On and on.

"I'm proud of him," Gore said of Perine. "He is taking steps in the right direction. The way he is as a young man, he wants to get better. He listens to anything I tell him, and you see that he's growing as a player. I'm happy for all our young guys. [Denzel] Mims, it was his first game and he was out there making plays. I told him after the game, he took a step and the more you take steps the better our team is going to be.