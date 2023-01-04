Former Jet Bart Scott: 'The Future Begins Now'

This season, the Jets have not been alone as 64 different starting quarterbacks have seen action for the NFL's 32 teams. According to CBSSports.com, only the 2007 season featured as many different starters as this season -- with one regular-season game remaining, 21 teams have employed multiple starters, while only 11 had a single starter. The Jets have had three different starters (Joe Flacco, Zach Wilson and Mike White), while a fourth (Chris Streveler) has also played.

Head coach Robert Saleh said that he will stick with White in Miami, even though he had a rough outing last Sunday at Seattle after missing two games with bruised ribs.

"How many balls were inaccurate?" Scott said. "It's not only about having touch and rhythm, he didn't have the ability physically to put torque on the ball. He won't make the excuse that it was his ribs or that he wasn't ready. He was cleared by the doctors. Rarely do players get multiple opportunities to show what they can do."

Here are some of Scott's other observations:

• On Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was injured in the Week 7 game at Denver: "AVT created so much balance, he's so valuable because of his ability to be whatever he's needed to be. He's vital to the team. You lost an athletic guy who could pull and get to the linebacker. Hopefully, [Mekhi] Becton can stay healthy. The strength [of the offensive line] was depth and they lost it quickly and couldn't overcome it. If Becton can stay healthy and AVT can stay healthy, you can have Pro Bowl-caliber linemen with Laken [Tomlinson], with AVT and Becton as your bellcows."

• On rookie, Pro Bowl CB Sauce Gardner: "Definitely top five depending who you favor. For me, the best corner all year has been [Green Bay's] Jaire Alexander, he came in from last year as the No. 1 guy. There's some talented guys out there capable of being on islands."

• On the Jets being ahead of schedule: "You don't know if you're going to be healthy next year and teams in the division are going get better. You could be a better team, but they could pass you and then you find yourself on a perpetual treadmill. That's why you have to take advantage because you never know if you're going to get another opportunity. Another chance."

• On this week's game at Miami: "You're young and just excited to be playing football. The older guys want to go out with a win, and frankly, it could be their last opportunity to play on this team. Decisions are going to be made, you're going to have to upgrade positions and look at cap numbers. For the young guys, it's going to be the first time for them to see the consequences of falling short of your goals ... you could lose your job. And there are going to be guys with high cap-number contracts, with some tough decisions to be made."

• On being a spoiler by beating Miami and denying them a possible playoff berth: "I'd be damned if someone from my division is going to have an extra game and get that experience."