For the Jets on the 'First Day' of 2022 Offseason 'There's an Opportunity Here to Do Something Special'

For the Jets, however, the 2021 season is not only in the rear-view mirror, it was an acid test and encouraging proof that the organization has a plan and will stick to that plan.

"I think everybody's situation is different, and coming here was a breath of fresh air for me," said Moses, who was cut by Washington in May and signed with the Jets, emerging as a consistent force on the offensive line. "The organization is willing to do what it takes to make players comfortable, and families, too. When you have those things, like day care at the stadium, those little things make life easier and we come to work and the only thing to worry about is football. You want guys to come in and dial in and not worry about what's going on outside. I think we have a great organization from Woody [Chairman Woody Johnson], all these guys. They have a plan and it's planned out. You got your quarterback and now it's about getting other people who can help."

"Your quarterback," as Moses said, is obviously Zach Wilson. As Saleh has said, playing quarterback in the NFL is perhaps the toughest position in professional sports. And playing quarterback as a rookie -- well, that can often be as tough as it gets. Wilson is a testament to that challenge as the young man from Utah and BYU found himself in the media glare of the New York/New Jersey area, expectations high after he was taken No. 2 overall in last year's draft.

Asked if next season he expects the Jets to be in the playoffs, Wilson said: "I wouldn't say that. Of course, that's the goal, to be in the playoffs and win the Super Bowl. The goal now is to keep improving. With all the young guys who got the reps kept getting better, the GM and coaches have a plan for us. We all have to do our part to contribute. We'll get there if we work at it."

For Wilson, it seemed to be a tale of two halves: He had 11 passes intercepted in his first six games, missed four games with a PCL strain, then returned to play mistake-free ball with no interceptions in the final five games of the season.

"I have 100 percent confidence in myself, that I can play in this league and play well and help lead this team to do some special things," Wilson said. "That has to be the focus, the leadership aspect of bringing guys along and having them elevate around me. As a unit to be so connected in every way. I'll work in the offseason to bring everyone together and improve as a team.