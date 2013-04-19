For Sanchez, West Coast A Good Fit

"One of the things primary is your feet. Your feet have to be sharp. Every read and progression has a footwork that ties in specifically to it and every throw has a specific footwork," he said. "So feet No. 1 and then your eyes. Your vision has to be clean and clear, and then you just have to trust that. Those are the main things and that's really the basis of the West Coast system is the quarterback has to be sharp, comprehend the material, be able to teach it back to other guys, bring other guys along and then his feet and his eyes have to be great."

Even before he could huddle with Mornhinweg, Sanchez sought out one of his former star pupils. Jeff Garcia played under Mornhinweg with both the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, setting career-bests in Frisco in 2000 with 4,278 yards and 31 TDs.

"I know that kind of experience, just learning from him and listening to him can only help. Specifically having played for Marty multiple times, this terminology there is a lot of carryover from what Jeff was talking about to what Marty is saying," Sanchez said. "Jeff has been in other systems with (Jon) Gruden and other coaches, so you can see how there are subtle differences in a West Coast system in one place, in another. But he was a great teacher, a great motivator."

The language of a new system will be a challenge, but Sanchez says his collegiate experience at USC helped him prepare for the West Coast attack.

"To me honestly it's similar to some of the concepts we had in college. It really makes sense to me — I really enjoy this terminology, so I think it's a good fit," he said. "Keep your fingers crossed and we'll see how this goes. I'm hoping for the best, but it just seems real natural to me — a lot of the terminology and the way it's taught, the progression of things just seems a little more natural. So I'm thrilled about that."

Admitting to pressing in 2012 as Sanchez was charged with 26 turnovers for a second consecutive season, Sanchez is eager for a "fresh start."