For Jets' Michael Carter II, It's All About the Details

Michael Carter II was on the turf at MetLife Stadium for only 8 plays in the Jets' 31-27 victory over the Giants in the preseason finale on Sunday. Though he was only involved in 12% of the total plays on defense, 2 of those 8 plays made multiple highlight reels.

"We've been preaching all week to focus on our details," Carter II told team reporter Caroline Hendershot after the game. "I feel like we haven't started out the fastest in the [previous two preseason] games and that means getting off the field on third down. In the game, I wasn't doing more than focusing on the details. Everything's coming together and you can see the product in those first few drives when we got off the field and were rolling, contributing to third-down stops."

That first stop on third down came early in the first quarter after a fumble by that "other" Michael Carter on the Jets' opening drive. It was recovered by the Giants. On the next series, with the Giants facing a third-and-8 play at their own 30-yard line, defensive lineman Quinnen Williams and Carter II converged on Giants QB Tyrod Taylor, dragging him down for a 10-yard loss. Williams and Carter II each got credit for half a sack.