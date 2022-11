First Look | Week 12 Jets vs. Bears

The Jets host the Bears at MetLife Stadium in Week 12, coached by Matt Eberflus, who has a 3-8 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Bears.

2022 Season

3-8 overall, 4th in NFC North

Passing leader: Justin Fields (59.6%, 1,642 yards, 13 TD, 8 INT)

Rushing leader: Fields (122 att, 834 yards, 6.8 avg, 7 TD)

Receiving leader: WR Darnell Mooney (40 rec, 493 yards, 12.3 avg, 2 TD)

Tackles leader: DB Eddie Jackson (77)

Interceptions leader: Jackson (4)

Sacks leader: DB Jaquan Brisker (3)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings

Total: No. 22 (326.0 yds/g)

Rushing: No. 1 (197.9 yds/g)

Passing: No. 32 (128.1 yds/g)

3rd down: No. 6 (45.6%)

Scoring: No. 17 (21.91 pts/g)

Turnovers: T-22 (14)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings

Total: No. 16 (339.5 yds/g)

Rushing: No. 29 (142.6 yds/g)

Passing: No. 9 (196.8 yds/g)

3rd down: No. 31 (48.1%)

Scoring: No. 27 (24.91 pts/g)

Takeaways: No. 8 (15)