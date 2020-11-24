First Look: Jets vs. Dolphins

The Jets will host the Dolphins, coached by Brian Flores, who has a 11-14 record in the regular season, in Week 11. Miami won the first meeting between these teams in 2020 24-0 in Week 6. Below is a first look at Jets-Dolphins.
2020 Season
6-4 overall, 2nd in AFC East
Passing leader: Ryan Fitzaptrick (69.8%, 1,652 yards, 10 TD, 8 INT)
Rushing leader: Myles Gaskin (100 carries, 387 yards, 2 TD)
Receiving leader: DeVante Parker (44 receptions, 523 yards, 4 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Jerome Baker (70)
Interceptions leader: CB Xavien Howard (6)
Sacks leader: DE Emmanuel Ogbah (8)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 29 (308.6 yds/g)
Rushing: 30 (94.4 yds/g)
Passing: 26 (214.2 yds/g)
3rd down: 24 (39.2%)
Scoring: T-13 (26.4 pts/g)
Giveaways: T-10 (11)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 21 (380.6 yds/g)
Rushing: 27 (134.2 yds/g)
Passing: 20 (246.4 yds/g)
3rd down: 2 (33.9%)
Scoring: 4 (20.2 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-2 (17)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2020 Stats
|DE Emmanuel Ogbah
|Chiefs (2019)
|29 tackles, 5 TFL, 8 sacks, 14 QBH, 3 FF, 5 PD
|LB Kyle Van Noy
|Patriots (2016-19)
|42 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 sack, 2 FF, 4 PD
|QB Tua Tagovailoa (Rookie)
|Alabama (2017-19)
|5 games, 67.3%, 2,254 yards, 6 TD, 0 INT
Week 11 at Broncos (20-13 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing: Fitzpatrick (66.7%, 12 of 18, 117 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT, 61.6 rating); Tagovailoa (55.0%, 11 of 20, 83 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 81.9 rating)
Rushing: Salvon Ahmed (12 rushes, 43 yards, 3.6 avg, 0 TD)
Receiving: Parker (6 rec, 61 yards, 1 TD)
3rd down: 7-for-16 (44%)
Total offense: 223 yards (56 rushing, 167 passing)
Week 11 at Broncos - Defensive Leaders
Tackles: CB Eric Rowe (10)
Sacks: 0
Interceptions: Howard (1)
3rd-down defense: DEN went 4-for-12 (33%)
Total defense: Allowed 459 yards (189 rushing, 270 passing)