First Look | Jets vs. Bengals

The Jets host the Bengals at MetLife Stadium in Week 8, coached by Zac Taylor, who has an 11-27-1 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Bengals.
2021 Season
5-2 overall, 1st in AFC North
Passing leader: Joe Burrow (68.9%, 1,956 yards, 17 TD, 8 INT)
Rushing leader: Joe Mixon (123 carries, 539 yards, 4.4 avg, 4 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Ja'Marr Chase (35 receptions, 754 yards, 21.5 avg, 6 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Logan Wilson (58)
Interceptions leader: Wilson (4)
Sacks leader: DE Trey Hendrickson (6.5)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 13 (369.6 yds/g)
Rushing: 17 (106.9 yds/g)
Passing: 12 (262.7 yds/g)
3rd down: 20 (39.1%)
Scoring: 7 (27.0 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-18 (9)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 10 (339.9 yds/g)
Rushing: 7 (94.0 yds/g)
Passing: 17 (245.9 yds/g)
3rd down: 15 (39.8%)
Scoring: 5 (18.3 pts/g)
Takeaways: 24 (6)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2021 Stats
|CB Chidobe Awuzie
|Cowboys (2017-20)
|25 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 6 PD
|DL Larry Ogunjobi
|Browns (2017-20)
|25 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 6 TFL, 3 QBH
|OT Riley Reiff
|Vikings (2017-20)
|7 starts at RT
Week 7 at BAL (41-17 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Burrow: 23 of 38, 60.5%, 416 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT, 113.5 rating
Rushing - Mixon: 12 rushes, 59 yards, 4.9 avg, 1 TD
Receiving - Chase: 8 rec, 201 yards, 1 TD
3rd down - 4-for-13 (31%)
Total offense - 520 yards (111 rushing, 409 passing)
Week 7 at. BAL - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - S Jessie Bates (7)
Sacks - DE Sam Hubbard (2.5)
Interceptions - 0
3rd-down defense - BAL went 5-for-16 (31%)
Total defense - Allowed 393 yards (115 rushing, 278 passing)