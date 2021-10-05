First Look | Jets at Falcons

The Jets travel to London in Week 5 to play the Falcons, coached by first-year head coach Arthur Smith, who has a 1-3 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Falcons.
2021 Season
1-3 overall, 4th in NFC South
Passing leader: Matt Ryan (67.9%, 990 yards, 8 TD, 3 INT)
Rushing leader: Mike Davis (49 carries, 151 yards, 3.1 avg, 0 TD)
Receiving leader: Calvin Ridley (27 receptions, 255 yards, 9.4 avg 1 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Foyesade Oluokun (43)
Interceptions leader: 0
Sacks leader: OLB Dante Fowler (2)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 24 (319.5 yds/g)
Rushing: 25 (86.8 yds/g)
Passing: 20 (232.8 yds/g)
3rd down: 14 (41.4%)
Scoring: 25 (19.50 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-9 (4)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 23 (383.3 yds/g)
Rushing: 18 (119.3 yds/g)
Passing: 21 (264.0 yds/g)
3rd down: 21 (43.8%)
Scoring: 32 (32.0 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-25 (2)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2021 Stats
|TE Kyle Pitts
|Florida (2018-20)
|15 rec, 189 yards, 12.6 avg, 0 TD
|RB Cordarrelle Patterson
|Bears (2019-20)
|27 att, 119 yards, 4.4 avg, 1 TD
|S Duron Harmon
|Lions (2020)
|17 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 pass defense
Week 4 vs. WAS (34-30 Loss) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Ryan: 25 of 42, 59.5%, 283 yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 111.5 rating
Rushing - Patterson: 6 rushes, 34 yards, 5.7 avg
Receiving - Patterson: 5 rec, 82 yards, 16.4 avg, 3 TD
3rd down - 10-for-16 (63%)
Total offense - 374 yards (99 rushing, 275 passing)
Week 4 vs. WAS - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - Oluokun (12)
Sacks - Oluokun (1)
Interceptions - 0
3rd-down defense - WAS went 4-for-9 (44%)
Total defense - Allowed 412 yards (122 rushing, 290 passing)