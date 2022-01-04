First Look | Jets at Bills

The Jets host the Bills at MetLife Stadium in Week 18, coached by Sean McDermott, who has a 48-32 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Bills.
2021 Season
10-6 overall, 1st in AFC East
Passing leader: Josh Allen (64.1%, 4,168 yards, 34 TD, 15 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Devin Singletary (169 carries, 700 yards, 4.6 avg, 6 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Stefon Diggs (94 receptions, 1,144 yards, 12.2 avg, 9 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Tremaine Edmunds (104)
Interceptions leader: S Jordan Poyer, S Micah Hyde (5)
Sacks leader: DL Mario Addison (5)
Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 5 (379.3 yds/g)
Rushing: 6 (127.4 yds/g)
Passing: 10 (251.9 yds/g)
3rd down: 4 (46.6%)
Scoring: 3 (28.50 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-17 (22)
Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 1 (286.5 yds/g)
Rushing: 19 (113.6 yds/g)
Passing: 1 (172.9 yds/g)
3rd down: 2 (32.5%)
Scoring: 2 (17.44 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-3 (30)
Offseason Additions
|Player
|Former Team
|2021 Stats
|WR Emmanuel Sanders
|Saints (2020)
|42 rec, 626 yards, 14.9 avg, 4 TD
|DL Gregory Rousseau
|Miami (2018-20)
|45 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sack, 10 QBH, 1 INT, 1 PD, 1 FF
|P Matt Haack
|Dolphins (2017-20)
|45 att, 1,993 yards, 44.3 avg, 6 touchbacks, 16 inside 20-yard line
Week 17 vs. ATL (29-15 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Allen: 11 of 26, 42.3%, 120 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT, 17.0 rating
Rushing - Singletary: 23 rushes, 110 yards, 4.8 avg, 2 TD
Receiving - Diggs: 5 rec, 52 yards, 10.4 avg, 0 TD
3rd down - 7-for-12 (58%)
Total offense - 351 yards (233 rushing, 118 passing)
Week 17 vs. ATL - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - Edmunds (7)
Sacks - DL Ed Oliver, CB Taron Johnson, DL Harrison Phillips, DL Gregory Rousseau, Addison (1)
Interceptions - 0
3rd-down defense - ATL went 1-for-7 (14%)
Total defense - Allowed 265 yards (96 rushing, 169 passing)