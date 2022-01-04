First Look | Jets at Bills

Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 18 Against Sean McDermott, Josh Allen & Co.

Jan 04, 2022 at 11:00 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

first-look-jets-at-bills-E_SZ2_793

The Jets host the Bills at MetLife Stadium in Week 18, coached by Sean McDermott, who has a 48-32 record in the regular season. Below is a first look at Jets-Bills.

2021 Season
10-6 overall, 1st in AFC East
Passing leader: Josh Allen (64.1%, 4,168 yards, 34 TD, 15 INT)
Rushing leader: RB Devin Singletary (169 carries, 700 yards, 4.6 avg, 6 TD)
Receiving leader: WR Stefon Diggs (94 receptions, 1,144 yards, 12.2 avg, 9 TD)
Tackles leader: LB Tremaine Edmunds (104)
Interceptions leader: S Jordan Poyer, S Micah Hyde (5)
Sacks leader: DL Mario Addison (5)

Tale of the Tape: Offense NFL Rankings
Total: 5 (379.3 yds/g)
Rushing: 6 (127.4 yds/g)
Passing: 10 (251.9 yds/g)
3rd down: 4 (46.6%)
Scoring: 3 (28.50 pts/g)
Turnovers: T-17 (22)

Tale of the Tape: Defense NFL Rankings
Total: 1 (286.5 yds/g)
Rushing: 19 (113.6 yds/g)
Passing: 1 (172.9 yds/g)
3rd down: 2 (32.5%)
Scoring: 2 (17.44 pts/g)
Takeaways: T-3 (30)

Offseason Additions

Table inside Article
Player Former Team 2021 Stats
WR Emmanuel Sanders Saints (2020) 42 rec, 626 yards, 14.9 avg, 4 TD
DL Gregory Rousseau Miami (2018-20) 45 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sack, 10 QBH, 1 INT, 1 PD, 1 FF
P Matt Haack Dolphins (2017-20) 45 att, 1,993 yards, 44.3 avg, 6 touchbacks, 16 inside 20-yard line

Week 17 vs. ATL (29-15 Win) - Offensive Leaders
Passing - Allen: 11 of 26, 42.3%, 120 yards, 0 TD, 3 INT, 17.0 rating
Rushing - Singletary: 23 rushes, 110 yards, 4.8 avg, 2 TD
Receiving - Diggs: 5 rec, 52 yards, 10.4 avg, 0 TD
3rd down - 7-for-12 (58%)
Total offense - 351 yards (233 rushing, 118 passing)

Week 17 vs. ATL - Defensive Leaders
Tackles - Edmunds (7)
Sacks - DL Ed Oliver, CB Taron Johnson, DL Harrison Phillips, DL Gregory Rousseau, Addison (1)
Interceptions - 0
3rd-down defense - ATL went 1-for-7 (14%)
Total defense - Allowed 265 yards (96 rushing, 169 passing)

Related Content

news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Reviewing Zach Wilson's Best Game to Date, Bryce Hall 1-on-1 and More

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk to the Second-Year Cornerback
news

How Did Zach Wilson, Jets Rookies Play vs. Buccaneers?

Michael Carter Had 55-Yard Dash; Michael Carter II Had a Sack; CB Brandin Echols Picked Off Tom Brady
news

Jets Claim T Greg Senat 

Veteran OL Was Drafted By Ravens in 2018; Played 10 Games with Cowboys in 2020 
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Took the Most Snaps in Loss vs. Buccaneers?

Five Players on Offense; C.J. Mosley, Bryce Hall on Defense Logged Most Playing Time vs. Tampa Bay
news

Jets-Buccaneers 3 Takeaways | Zach Wilson's Strong Game Trumped by Tom Brady's Heroics

Brady Leads Bucs on TD Drive in the Final Seconds of 28-24 Decision
news

Zach Wilson After Jets' Loss to Bucs: 'We Took a Step in the Right Direction

Rookie QB: Fall-from-Ahead 28-24 Defeat 'Hurts Because We Had It Right There'
news

Braxton Berrios: 'I Trust 2 in Whatever He Does'

Multi-Purpose Threat Totals 2 TDs; Backs Rookie QB Zach Wilson  
news

C.J. Mosley: Jets D 'Sure Did Our Best' Against Tom Brady & Buccaneers

HC Robert Saleh on the Big Picture: 'Defense Has Gotten a Lot Better over the Last Half of the Year'
news

Tom Brady's Back at MetLife—with Bucs—to Battle Jets & Zach Wilson

GOAT and Tampa Bay Challenge Green & White & Their Young QB but Both Teams Are Missing Key Personnel
news

Jets-Buccaneers Game Preview | Zach Wilson Excited for Matchup With Tom Brady's Bucs

Rookie QB Zach Wilson: 'It's Definitely Not Me vs. Him'
news

5 to Watch When the Jets Take On the Buccaneers Sunday at MetLife

In the Offensive/Specials Spotlight: More Braxton Berrios at WR & KR, Dan Feeney Next Man Up at C
Advertising