Fire Prevents Jets From Bowling Date

Head coach Rex Ryan, who spent part of his childhood in Toronto, CA and sported a classy blue Maple Leafs jersey this morning, posed for a few photos with firefighters before team buses departed back to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. A small group of staff members were in the bowling alley when the first signs of smoke appeared, but coaches and players had not arrived at that point.

Ryan hopes the Jets will catch fire in Week 11 up in Buffalo. After alternating wins and losses for nine weeks, we return to action with a two-game road swing against the Bills and then the Baltimore Ravens.

"Our guys love coming in the building," Ryan told reporters Monday. "They like everything about it. They like the preparation. They focus and the big thing for us is now we've got to be consistent. We can't have the ups and downs if we want to get to where we want to get to. So I think that is the next real challenge for our team."

"It was pretty apparent to us early on this offseason that we have a pretty special group of guys," added GM John Idzik on a "Jets Replay" appearance.