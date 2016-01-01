FILM REVIEW: Trio of OT Beauties

Overtime 2nd and 8, NYJ 22

With Ryan Fitzpatrick in the shotgun, Eric Decker motions across the line and brings Malcolm Butler with him. So Brandon Marshall, who is outside the numbers, and Deck, in the slot, are on the same side of the field. The Patriots are in nickel personnel and the single-high safety shades to the side of the terrific tandem. Meanwhile Quincy Enunwa gets a free release off the line and Kenbrell Thompkins creates traffic with a rub route. "It was little simple slant/flat combinations," said Enunwa. "We just kind of got a great rub — me and KT had been running that play the whole game. We practiced it hard throughout the week and as soon as I caught the ball and turned around, I just saw the play develop so well." An aggressive attempt to go underneath backfires for the Patriots S Tavon Wilson and Enunwa showcases his run after the catch. And he finished the play as the Jets got into scoring possession with a 48-yard gain. "Quincy is just a game changer in terms of the stuff he does for us in the run game, so they were playing off coverage on him and press outside," Fitzpatrick said. "Quincy was able to get to the flat and you saw his strength and his athleticism on that play when he took off down the sideline."