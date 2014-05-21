Fast Friends, from Iowa State to the Jets

"I did pretty poorly at the combine, by my standards," George said, adding that he was fighting through a hamstring injury that he didn't alibi but that surely impacted his combine performance. "So I went back to Iowa State, stayed at school for about a month, and started preparing for my pro day." Did he train with Reeves? "Yes, I did," he said.

"He just has a lot of energy," Reeves said. "He's all about his teammates, his players. That's just the type of guy he is."

The pro day came March 25 in Ames, and George admitted to some pre-competition jitters. "I just felt a nervous tension in the air, and I didn't like it at all," he said. "But we started to do the benchpress and we cheered guys on. I did mine and I thought I did pretty good, so I started to get excited."

George made a modest improvement on his bench, 30 reps to his 28 at the combine. Next came the vertical leap and the 5'11", 234-pounder, who had a 33" leap at the combine, skied for a personal-best 38.5".

"I went crazy, and then everybody was like, 'OK, let's do this, let's just have some fun and compete,' " he said.

Reeves didn't need too much firing up. He's a modest young man who nevertheless knew he has some excellent physical skills that he put on display that day — a 4.27-second 40, a 43" vertical and an 11'6" broad jump.

"I wish I could've gotten invited to the combine this year," he said with a smile. With numbers like those, he would have been one of the February stars in Lucas Oil Stadium.