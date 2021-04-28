ESPN's Sal Paolantonio: This Is the Time for Jets to Make Their Move

Since then the quest for a new franchise quarterback has covered 50 years, and indeed it will come full circle on Thursday night in Cleveland when the Jets are expected to select a quarterback with the overall No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If the prognosticators are right and BYU's Zach Wilson is that pick, and if he starts in Week 1 in September, he will be the 35th different starting quarterback since Namath last played for the Jets.

"I think Zach Wilson has the potential to be the next Patrick Mahomes," Paolantonio said. "He has all those kinds of tools ... incredible vision, quick release, accurate on the run, a creative player and he can really rip it."

Paolantonio has spent many hours embedded in the Jets' draft nerve center over the years. He said it's a place that gets the juices flowing as he interacts with coaches and staff, passing along inside information to ESPN viewers and web surfers. And when he looks back on the 2020 NFL season (which he called "remarkable" for playing through the coronavirus pandemic) he pointed to a pair of lessons -- No. 1 involving a rookie quarterbacks, Joe Burrow in Cincinnati; and No. 2 involving the GOAT, Tom Brady with Tampa Bay.

"No. 1 ... Cincinnati drafted a quarterback and they didn't protect him," he said. "They left Joe Burrow out on an island and they didn't teach him that his job is to get rid of the ball in 2.5 seconds. You can't hold up the rush in the NFL. Burrow got decimated, sacked and left the season with a gruesome injury.

"Lesson No. 2 ... The Bucs, they protected Tom Brady in the Super Bowl and he won the game. The Kansas City Chiefs could not protect Mahomes and they lost. A 43-year-old quarterback beat the reigning NFL MVP because one was protected and one was not.

"In 2020 the key final point is that NFL defensive coordinators brought the blitz 28% of the time, a 5-year high. The blitz is coming at a historically high rate, and you must protect the quarterback, especially the young ones. I hope the staff teaches Wilson to get the ball out of this young man's hands as quickly as possible."

With 10 picks, at the moment, in this year's draft, and 11 more in 2022, Paolantonio said the next two years will define the legacy of General Manager Joe Douglas. After potentially plucking Wilson with the No. 2 pick, Paolantonio believes the Jets should take an offensive lineman at No. 23 ("another young stud") and then a running back at No. 34, in the second round, using the amassed draft capital to move up if necessary.