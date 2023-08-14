ESPN's Adam Schefter: 'If the Jets Win, They're Going to Rule New York'

From the get-go Adam Schefter made it perfectly clear: He grew up as a Jets fan in Bellmore on Long Island.

On the night before those long-ago games, ESPN's Senior NFL Insider said that he used to phone the hotel where Jets players were staying to wish them good luck.

And when he discovered that a cousin lived two blocks away from quarterback Richard Todd, "we rang his doorbell, he answered, but I didn't know what to say. I was tongue tied," he said.

Now, 33 years into his career covering the NFL, Schefter is seldom tongue-tied as he has evolved into one of the premier reporters covering the league with a reputation for breaking news with regularity.

So it seemed only fitting that a stop at 1 Jets Drive to take in the start of training camp was at the top of Schefter's agenda.

"I'm in the complex doing a podcast hanging out," Schefter, on an edition of "The Official Jets Podcast" told vice president, news strategy Eric Allen. "The young boy in me would have lost his mind. That little boy would love it, but it's a bit different as a professional."

Schefter has made a routine of breaking NFL news before any of his colleagues in the business. And his report that the Jets and the Green Bay Packers had completed the details of the trade for QB Aaron Rodgers in late April was one of those scoops. And in this age of instantaneous communication, Schefter had the news, but the immediacy got the best of him, at least for a few minutes.

"It was no surprise that he was traded to the Jets, the news was coming in real time," he said. "I get a text on the compensation and I'm reading it on the air [on ESPN's "NFL Live" show]. If I had time to process all the information, I would have said here's the trade: Jets and Packers swapped first-round picks. But I didn't say that. I said 'here's what the Jets gave up, a first-round pick.' And everyone went nuts. Of course they gave up one and got one, with other picks involved. It wasn't done intentionally, it was initially misrepresented, I didn't have time to sit back and evaluate. I just said the Packers get a first-round pick and people lost their minds.