ESPN Ranks Jets' Offseason Capital at No. 2 in NFL 

GM Joe Douglas Has to 2 Picks in Top 10; Money to Spend in Free Agency

Feb 09, 2022 at 08:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

espn-lhf-E_SNY_2220

Kevin Seifert of ESPN recently published an article ranking all 32 teams' offseason capital and the Jets came in at No. 2. He used a formula that used salary cap and draft picks to determine the ranking. ESPN sports data scientist Brian Burke "merged our estimated draft order with historical data to derive an approximate value (AV) for each team's draft class."

The Green & White's draft capital AV sum is 130.4, behind only the Jaguars' 139.6. The Jets are also projected to have $50.8 million in cap space, which is behind the Jaguars, the Dolphins and the Chargers.

"Trades that shipped out safety Jamal Adams (2020), quarterback Sam Darnold (2021) and tight end Chris Herndon (2021) have left the Jets with four picks in the first two rounds and six in the first four rounds of the 2022 draft," Seifert wrote. "They are in a pretty good position, but after compiling an NFL-worst 27-70 record over the past six seasons, they've been here before."

GM Joe Douglas has two top-10 picks at No. 4 and No. 10 (via Seattle) along with early second-round picks at No. 35 and No. 38 (via Carolina). This is the second-straight year that Douglas will have two first-round picks after he drafted Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall and traded up from No. 23 to 14 to select LG Alijah Vera-Tucker. Douglas is not one to break the bank in free agency although he's shown he's not afraid to try and reel in some big fish e.g. DE Carl Lawson and WR Corey Davis. At his end-of-season press conference, he didn't rule out the possibility of trading some of his draft capital for a proven player.

"I think you're constantly evolving and there's some core philosophies that don't change, but you have to be open to seeing how things are done and maybe adopting certain principles," Douglas said. "Where we are now with the assets we have now, we have great flexibility to be aggressive in a lot of different avenues. So, again, those are going to be vital conversations that Coach [Robert Saleh] and I have, along with Christopher [Johnson] and Woody [Johnson]. We're excited about this offseason, we're excited about attacking free agency, about attacking the draft and about attacking the Combine."

Related Content

news

Former Jets QB Richard Todd: Senior Bowl 'Means a Lot to Me'

Green & White's First-Round Pick in 1976 Served as This Year's Gameday Captain
news

Jets DT Sheldon Rankins: 'We've Started Something Special'

Former First-Round Draft Pick Believes in Scheme and HC Robert Saleh
news

Reese's Senior Bowl Put Jets Assistants in the Pilot's Chair

Rob Calabrese on Offense and Mike Rutenberg on Defense Called the Shots in Mobile, AL
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Mike LaFleur 1-on-1 at the 2022 Senior Bowl

Host Eric Allen Talks with the Jets Offensive Coordinator in Mobile
news

Jets CBs Look Ahead: Young Group 'Got Better Every Single Day'

Bryce Hall, Brandin Echols, Michael Carter II & Co. Put a Year of Experience Under Their Belts
news

Jets RB Ty Johnson Enjoyed His Teammates, Produced in 3rd-Down Role

Despite the Struggles of the Season, 'It's Been a Great Time, Good Vibes, Good Energy'
news

Senior Bowl Review | 5 Standouts in Mobile

Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey, Liberty's Malik Willis, Florida State's Jermaine Johnson, Boston College's Zion Johnson and Colorado State's Trey McBride All Improved 2022 NFL Draft Stock
news

Jets Mock Draft 3.0 | Which WR Do Most Analysts Have Joe Douglas Selecting?

Ohio State's Garrett Wilson Popular Selection for Green & White at 10
news

Inside the Numbers | Jets' Corners Displayed a Talent for Tackling

Bryce Hall, Michael Carter II & Brandin Echols Excelled in Taking Down Opposing Runners & Receivers 
news

Why Did the Senior Bowl Shape Jeff Ulbrich's NFL Career?

After Jets' DC Played in the College All-Star Game A Chance Encounter With Pete Carroll Kick-Started His Coaching Career
news

Senior Bowl Practice Report | 5 Players Who Took Flight Thursday in Mobile

Advertising