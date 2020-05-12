Tuesday, May 12, 2020 08:30 AM

ESPN Names Jets 1 of 5 Teams That 'Immediately Upgraded Their Roster' with NFL Draft

IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

mcshay-low-hanging-AP_19328020538163
Richard W. Rodriguez/Associated Press

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay recently published an article listing five teams that immediately improved their rosters with their 2020 NFL Draft selections and McShay believes the Jets are one of them.

General manager Joe Douglas added nine new players to the Green & White during the draft and used his 10th pick to trade for CB Quincy Wilson. With his first pick as GM of the Jets, he selected Louisville T Mekhi Becton, who's an athletic marvel at 6'7", 364 pounds.

"The Jets dedicated themselves to getting third-year quarterback Sam Darnold some help in the early parts of the draft, landing two huge components for the offense," McShay said. "One of them is literally huge. At No. 11, GM Joe Douglas took 6-7, 364-pound Mekhi Becton, who can neutralize speed rushers with his length in pass protection and erase linebackers when climbing to the second level in the run game. He will be instrumental in fixing the OL unit."

Douglas continued his protection-and-playmakers motto in the second round by adding Baylor WR Denzel Mims after trading back 11 spots from No. 48 to No. 59 while adding an extra third-round pick. Mims is a vertical threat as he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine and is the only player in college football to have at least 8 receiving TDs in each of the last three seasons.

"Another need was addressed in Round 2: After the Jets moved back, they acquired an additional pick and took Baylor receiver Denzel Mims. He has the speed to challenge defensive backs vertically and the size and hands to make plays in the red zone. I look at Darnold as the best young quarterback in the NFL, and New York made the right moves early in the draft this year to give him a chance to succeed."

With their three third-round picks, the Jets addressed the defense with two of them — Cal S Ashtyn Davis and Florida DE Jabari Zuniga — before trading pick No. 101 (via SEA) to the Patriots for two fourth-round picks (No. 125 and No. 129) in addition to reacquiring their 2021 sixth-round pick, which they traded to New England in September for WR Demaryius Thomas.

"The Jets sprinkled in a handful of value finds the rest of the way. Florida defensive end Jabari Zuniga has burst and speed, and he should contribute off the edge in a rotation. Cal safety Ashtyn Davis should end up a starter and could thrive as a center-fielder type. Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall is coming off injury but represents great value at No. 158 overall and is great in press coverage. His 2020 contributions might be limited, but I really like him as a late-round pick with longer-term upside.

"The La'Mical Perine grab in the fourth round was smart. The Florida running back offers depth behind Le'Veon Bell as a patient, tough runner. He churns out yards and will help keep Bell fresh this season. It was a good draft for a team looking to make the next step in a division that no longer has Tom Brady."

Related Content

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?
news

Is the AFC East Wide Open with Tom Brady's Departure from the Patriots?

Jets, Bills & Dolphins Could Challenge for Division Crown in 2020
Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB
news

Joe Flacco 'Fully Embracing' New Hand Dealt to Him as Jets Backup QB

Former Super Bowl MVP, Rehabbing from Neck Surgery, Has Begun to Help Sam Darnold, Green & White in '20
Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton (73) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
news

Mekhi Becton Eyes Different Number to Start New Journey with Jets

Rookie Tackle Has Exchanged Texts with QB Sam Darnold and RB Le'Veon Bell 
New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff
news

New Jets OL Cameron Clark 'Bloomed' His Senior Year with New Coaching Staff

Joe Douglas Added Charlotte T in Fourth Round of NFL Draft 
Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York
news

Tackle Jack Klotz, 87, Was an Original Titan of New York

Started 1st Game in Franchise History in 1960, Played for Blue & Gold and Green & White from 1960-63
Wide Receiver Danny Woodhead #83 of the New York Jets has a long gain against the Carolina Panthers when the New York Jets host the Carolina Panters on November 29, 2009 at the Meadowlands, Easter Rutherford, New Jersey.Jets wore their green jerseys and green pants. Jets beat the Panthers, 17-6. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets).00
news

Where Are They Now: Danny Woodhead

Catch Up with the former Undrafted Jets Legend from Chadron State
Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold
news

Jets Sign QB Joe Flacco to Back Up Sam Darnold

Veteran Led Ravens to Super Bowl Win in Early 2013, Started 1st Half of Last Season with Broncos
Pittsburgh Steelers punter Ian Berryman (8) makes a kick as punter Ian Berryman (8) watches as the two alternate during practice at their NFL football training camp in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

Jets Waive P Ian Berryman

First-Year Player Originally Signed with Steelers in May of 2019
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills running back Frank Gore (20) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL game in Cleveland. Running back Frank Gore has agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the New York Jets, agent Drew Rosenhaus announced Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski, File)
news

'True Pro' Frank Gore Will Provide Jets with Production & Work Ethic

HC Adam Gase's Advice to the 16th-Year Running Back: 'He Just Told Me to Be Me'
South defensive end Jabari Zuniga of Florida (92) during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

New Jets DL Jabari Zuniga Brings 'Very Good Value' to Green & White

Florida Beat Reporter Calls New Edge an 'Impressive Physical Specimen'
ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL
news

ESPN: Le'Veon Bell 'Can't Wait' to Play with New Jets OL

Jeremy Fowler Writes Joe Douglas Stuck to His Plan of Protecting Sam Darnold 
Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year
news

Good Morning Football Believes Sam Darnold Is Going to Have a Big Bounceback Year

NFL Network Analyst Peter Schrager: Jets QB Will Take Off in Year 2 with Adam Gase

Advertising