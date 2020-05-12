ESPN Names Jets 1 of 5 Teams That 'Immediately Upgraded Their Roster' with NFL Draft

ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay recently published an article listing five teams that immediately improved their rosters with their 2020 NFL Draft selections and McShay believes the Jets are one of them.

General manager Joe Douglas added nine new players to the Green & White during the draft and used his 10th pick to trade for CB Quincy Wilson. With his first pick as GM of the Jets, he selected Louisville T Mekhi Becton, who's an athletic marvel at 6'7", 364 pounds.

"The Jets dedicated themselves to getting third-year quarterback Sam Darnold some help in the early parts of the draft, landing two huge components for the offense," McShay said. "One of them is literally huge. At No. 11, GM Joe Douglas took 6-7, 364-pound Mekhi Becton, who can neutralize speed rushers with his length in pass protection and erase linebackers when climbing to the second level in the run game. He will be instrumental in fixing the OL unit."

Douglas continued his protection-and-playmakers motto in the second round by adding Baylor WR Denzel Mims after trading back 11 spots from No. 48 to No. 59 while adding an extra third-round pick. Mims is a vertical threat as he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the combine and is the only player in college football to have at least 8 receiving TDs in each of the last three seasons.

"Another need was addressed in Round 2: After the Jets moved back, they acquired an additional pick and took Baylor receiver Denzel Mims. He has the speed to challenge defensive backs vertically and the size and hands to make plays in the red zone. I look at Darnold as the best young quarterback in the NFL, and New York made the right moves early in the draft this year to give him a chance to succeed."

With their three third-round picks, the Jets addressed the defense with two of them — Cal S Ashtyn Davis and Florida DE Jabari Zuniga — before trading pick No. 101 (via SEA) to the Patriots for two fourth-round picks (No. 125 and No. 129) in addition to reacquiring their 2021 sixth-round pick, which they traded to New England in September for WR Demaryius Thomas.

"The Jets sprinkled in a handful of value finds the rest of the way. Florida defensive end Jabari Zuniga has burst and speed, and he should contribute off the edge in a rotation. Cal safety Ashtyn Davis should end up a starter and could thrive as a center-fielder type. Virginia cornerback Bryce Hall is coming off injury but represents great value at No. 158 overall and is great in press coverage. His 2020 contributions might be limited, but I really like him as a late-round pick with longer-term upside.